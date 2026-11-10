Katie Price and Princess Baker Share Twin-Like Photo Amid Global Beauty Ambitions

Katie Price and daughter Princess Baker highlight their striking resemblance in a new social media post. Princess plans to launch her makeup brand in the US market in 2028, aiming to rival Kylie Jenner's success.

Katie Price shared a composite photograph on Sunday that highlights the striking physical similarities between the former glamour model and her daughter Princess Baker. The image, posted to Instagram, features a split composition with a vintage photo of a younger Katie Price on the right and a recent close-up of Princess on the left. Both women display matching grey-blue eyes, long curly hair, and a distinctive pale lip gloss, a visual detail that has sparked widespread commentary regarding their uncanny resemblance.

The post has generated significant engagement from fans who have frequently noted the familial likeness. In the comments section, social media users described the mother and daughter as twins, with some writing that Princess is a literal double of her mother. The visual evidence presented in the post reinforces long-held observations by followers that the two share not only facial features but also a similar aesthetic spirit, cementing their status as a duo with mirrored public images.

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Strategic Expansion Into American Markets

Princess Baker, aged 19, is actively pursuing a strategy to position herself as the British equivalent of Kylie Jenner. This ambition is centered on the international expansion of her cosmetics brand, By Princess. A source close to the young influencer stated that her goal is global domination and that she is preparing to enter the United States market, which represents a significant commercial opportunity for any beauty entrepreneur seeking to scale beyond the UK.

The plan involves Princess spending substantial time in the US during 2027. During this period, she intends to meet with major beauty retailers and participate in various media appearances to build brand awareness. The ultimate objective is to launch her range in American stores the following year, in 2028. This timeline indicates a structured approach to market entry, allowing for relationship building with distributors before the physical products become available to consumers.

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Manufacturing Partners And Retail Precedents

The production of By Princess products is managed by the same team responsible for Made By Mitchell, the brand created by makeup artist Mitchell Halliday. This partnership is significant because Made By Mitchell has already achieved substantial success in the American market, having recently broken into major retail chains such as Ulta Beauty. This precedent suggests that the manufacturing and logistical infrastructure for Princess Baker's brand is already proven and capable of handling international supply chain demands.

The connection to a brand that has successfully penetrated the US retail landscape provides a competitive advantage for By Princess. By leveraging the operational expertise and distribution networks established by the Made By Mitchell team, Princess Baker aims to replicate that success on a larger scale. The strategy relies on the credibility of the manufacturing partner to ensure product quality and timely delivery in a highly competitive foreign market.

Current Television Appearances And Travel Journey

While preparing for her business expansion, Princess Baker is currently a contestant on the television series Celebrity Race Across The World. She is competing alongside her brother, Junior Price. The show involves a grueling travel challenge where participants must complete a long-distance journey without the use of airplanes. The pair recently began their epic 7,500km, or 4,660-mile, trek from Kuching in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

At the conclusion of the most recent episode, the siblings found themselves in last place. They are currently positioned 230km, or 143 miles, away from their next checkpoint. This distance puts them a full day behind their rivals, who have already reached the first stop on their route toward the final destination of Melbourne, Australia. The competitive nature of the show adds another layer to Princess Baker's public profile, showcasing her resilience and work ethic in a physical challenge alongside her professional ambitions.

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Brand Development And Public Persona Evolution

Princess Baker has been steadily carving out a distinct professional identity separate from her mother's legacy. She recently attended a Q&A session for the Girls With Dreams Club, where she showcased her fashion sense by wearing an eye-catching corset top and matching spotted heels. This event was part of her ongoing efforts to refine her public image and engage with fans in a more sophisticated context than her previous reality television appearances.

The influence of her mother is evident in Princess's styling choices, as seen in her recent public appearances. However, her focus is firmly set on establishing her own brand equity in the beauty industry. The ambition to crack the US market and rival established figures like Kylie Jenner demonstrates a clear strategic direction. This goal requires not only creative vision but also significant operational commitment, which Princess Baker appears ready to undertake as she balances her television commitments with her entrepreneurial projects.