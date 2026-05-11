Katie Price and Lee Andrews hit back at criticism about their whirlwind marriage

The former glamour model Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews shared a new edited snap of themselves together as they responded to criticism about their recent marriage. The couple's relationship has been questioned, with insight into their lives showing past struggles with relationships and implied concerns over their more hasty union.

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews shared a new edited snap of themselves together, hitting back at criticism about their whirlwind marriage . The couple, who tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting, addressed comments their relationship was moving 'too fast' and publicly posted a photo of their recent time in Dubai with a message to the sceptics.

Lee wrote, 'You two are moving too fast.

' Respectfully, NO. If anything, we're catching up. We spent years giving our hearts to the wrong people hoping they'd love us the way we deserved.

'Now that we've finally found each other? We're not wasting another second. This isn't fast. This is finally.

And if I could've met her one moment sooner, I would've.

' Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has hit back at criticism about their whirlwind marriage. Alongside the defiant message, they shared a photo showing off flawless complexions and enhanced features. Katie Price's family were left blindsided by her whirlwind marriage to Lee. Her Katie Price Show abruptly stopped days after Katie's Dubai wedding to Lee but after over a month off air the long-running weekly podcast returned last month.

Throughout their marriage he has been living in the UAE while Katie has travelled between the UK and Dubai. Katie landed back at Gatwick Airport on Saturday after her latest trip to see Lee. Previously, Katie Price underwent a botched Brazilian Butt Lift in 2019 that left her unable to move her mouth. She has also had a whopping 16 boob jobs





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Marriage Whirlwind Marriage Criticism

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