Katie Price Admits Leaving Mother 'So P****d Off' After Dedicating Song to Missing Husband Instead

Katie Price reveals her mother is furious after she dedicated a song meant for her to her missing husband Lee Andrews, who has since been arrested in Dubai.

Katie Price has admitted that she left her mother Amy so p****d off after dedicating a song to her missing husband Lee Andrews instead of to her.

The former glamour model, 48, had recorded an emotional rendition of Brenda Russell's 1988 ballad Get Here for her mother, who is suffering from a terminal lung condition. However, she changed the dedication at the last minute and posted it on Instagram with a message for her then-missing husband. Amy, 72, was originally told the recording was for her, and her disappointment was evident. Speaking on The Katie Price Podcast, Katie explained: 'I did it for mum.

I said to mum: "I know you love this song.

" But... she's so p***ed off. She was so p***ed off right because you put that Reel up. Kate called mum and was like I've been in the studio and made this song for you.

Then Kate put it up on Instagram and was like, oh it's for Lee and for the situation.

' In her defence, Katie said she thought the lyrics resonated with her husband's disappearance and decided to dedicate it to him. The lyrics include lines like 'I don't care how you get here, just get here if you can.

' Katie uploaded a photo montage to her Instagram Story writing: 'Missing my husband so much it breaks my heart knowing he is still missing so I did this song quick as words mean so much to the situation. ' Lee Andrews, a convicted scammer, had previously told Katie he was kidnapped before going off the grid for two weeks.

He has since claimed he was arrested on suspicion of espionage, but reports indicate he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is being held in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai. Katie shared her fears of him being kidnapped and expressed her heartbreak over his disappearance. Last week, it was reported that Lee's phone had been turned back on during his disappearance after he 'went dark.

' A source claimed one of his phones was active, but Katie now says the people interrogating him in prison were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' Katie also addressed rumours that Lee followed another woman on Instagram during his time missing. She explained: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages.

But I did ask him apparently you've followed another woman! ...

' The woman, identified as 'biker babe' Marisol, blocked him after discovering his identity. Sources claimed Katie was 'beyond furious' over the social media activity. The entire ordeal has left Katie's mother feeling snubbed, as the song she originally commissioned for herself was repurposed for Lee. Despite the family tension, Katie continues to support her husband amid his legal troubles in Dubai, where he remains in custody.

The situation highlights the ongoing drama in Katie Price's life, blending personal family conflicts with her husband's mysterious disappearance and incarceration





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