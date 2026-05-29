Katie Price Addresses Husband Lee Andrews' Disappearance, Prison Phone Use and Social Media Rumors

Katie Price discussed her two-minute call with husband Lee Andrews after his two-week disappearance, claiming prison interrogators used his phone to create activity and clarifying rumors about him following another woman on Instagram. Andrews was arrested in Dubai on a civil matter, contrary to his espionage claim, and is held at Al Awir Central Prison. Price remains supportive despite being 'beyond furious' over the unfolding events.

Katie Price has been addressing inconsistencies surrounding her husband Lee Andrews ' recent disappearance and incarceration. Andrews had previously claimed to Price, 48, that he was kidnapped before disappearing for two weeks.

He now states he was arrested on suspicion of espionage, though reports indicate the arrest was actually for a civil matter and he is being held at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai. During an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, released Thursday morning, Price recounted a two-minute phone call with Andrews after his unexplained absence and sought to clarify confusing aspects from that period.

One point of confusion was the reported re-activation of his phone during his disappearance. Sources had said that one of his phones, which had gone silent, showed activity again on a Sunday morning, indicated by messages shifting from a single to double check marks. A source told The Sun that while multiple phones exist, that particular device was being used. Price now asserts that it was not Andrews using the phone but rather individuals interrogating him in prison.

She explained she asked him about the phone situation and he said he had not been on his phone; instead, interrogators had access and were "mucking around" on it. She also discussed rumors that he had followed another woman online while missing. According to Price, a woman activated her account and followed him, or he followed her, but she subsequently blocked him. They never exchanged messages.

Price said she directly asked Andrews about this, referencing the claim that he had followed another woman. The woman in question, an Instagram user identified as Marisol, was reported to have been followed by Andrews when he briefly reappeared on social media more than a week after Price's last contact. Marisol, who describes herself as a "biker babe," then blocked him. After the block, his account showed he was only following his wife again.

Reports also suggest Marisol has a history with affluent men, having used a matchmaking site for wealthy individuals. Price is said to be "beyond furious" over the social media activity, especially given her earlier panic when Andrews told her he was being kidnapped.

A source told The Sun that Price was initially convinced the kidnapping story was genuine and now feels the situation is unravelling; despite warnings from others that it might be an elaborate sham, she still genuinely cares for Andrews. Andrews is being held at Al Awir Central Prison, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, known for severe conditions including torture for confessions and widespread illness.

During the podcast, Price revealed that Andrews expressed shock at learning he had become the "most hated man in prison" after spreading the kidnapping narrative. Despite the discrepancies, Price remains committed to the marriage. She stated she expects to learn more when he is released from prison on Monday, pending payment of a four-figure sum





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