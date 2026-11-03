Katie Piper Launches Piper Period Underwear Brand

TV personality Katie Piper launches Piper, a new British period underwear brand. The collection aims to combine style with functionality, inspired by her daughter Belle.

Katie Piper, the forty-three-year-old television personality, unveiled her latest entrepreneurial venture by launching a new period underwear and menstrual wellbeing brand named Piper. The launch was marked by the TV star showcasing her figure in white lingerie, signaling a distinct departure from the utilitarian designs often associated with menstrual products. Piper emphasized that her goal was not to replicate the success of SKIMS, the billion-dollar brand founded by Kim Kardashian, but to create a distinctively British identity in the market.

Product Details and Design Philosophy

The Piper collection introduces twenty-six product variations across multiple colors, challenging the traditional norms of period wear. The range includes thongs, Brazilian briefs, bikini briefs, high-waisted briefs, and boxer shorts. To ensure both comfort and functionality, the garments feature lace, mesh, and bamboo fabrics alongside seamless designs. Every pair is equipped with an absorbent gusset and utilizes a proprietary FlowGrade testing and rating system to help customers accurately understand absorbency levels.

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Personal Motivation and Brand Origin

Piper drew direct inspiration from her daughter, Belle, who began her menstruation journey at the age of eleven. After discovering reusable period pants, Piper felt frustrated by the limited selection of styles, colors, and fabrics available. She realized she was frequently sacrificing her usual lingerie choices for underwear that prioritized function over aesthetics. This realization led to a promise she made to herself years ago to never compromise her identity, resulting in a brand that refuses to make women choose between feeling protected and feeling like themselves.

Strategic Positioning Against Competitors

While admiring the business acumen of figures like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian for identifying market gaps, Piper insisted that Piper is not another SKIMS. She aims to build a trusted, recognizable British brand that changes expectations regarding period underwear. The core philosophy focuses on maintaining confidence, femininity, and personal style throughout the menstrual cycle. Piper stated that the brand is not about seeking male approval but ensuring women feel confident, stylish, and completely themselves every day of the month.

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Digital Integration and Market Availability

Complementing the physical product line is the free Piper Period app, which launched in September to assist users with cycle tracking and symptom recording. This digital tool is designed to provide a deeper understanding of menstrual wellbeing, integrating seamlessly with the physical garments. The full period lingerie collection is currently available for purchase at PiperPeriod.com, offering consumers immediate access to the new line alongside the digital support application.

Development Timeline and Future Outlook

The development of the Piper brand spanned two years, during which the design team focused on creating underwear that women and girls would genuinely choose to wear. Piper noted that her husband, Richie, appreciates that she has moved on from the questionable period pants that originally sparked this journey. The ultimate objective is to transform period underwear into a form of lingerie that allows for beauty and comfort without sacrifice, setting a new standard for menstrual care in the United Kingdom.