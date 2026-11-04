Katie Piper Launches Piper Period Underwear and Celebrates at Love & Roses Party

TV personality Katie Piper launches her British period underwear brand Piper after years of development. She celebrates the release at a Love & Roses party hosted by Ashley James, showcasing the new collection.

Katie Piper celebrated the official launch of her new British period underwear and menstrual wellbeing brand, Piper, by attending a festive house party hosted by Ashley James. The TV personality appeared at the Love & Roses event on Wednesday evening, wearing a purple sequin co-ord that featured a cami top with black lace trim detailing and a matching midi skirt. She completed the look with black open-toe heels and silver jewellery accessories.

Piper Period Brand Launch Details

Piper is a new British period lingerie and menstrual wellbeing brand designed to allow women to feel confident, stylish, and like themselves every day of the month. The collection currently includes 26 product and colour variations, ranging from thongs and Brazilian briefs to bikini briefs, high-waisted briefs, and boxer shorts. The materials used in the initial release include lace, mesh, and bamboo fabrics, alongside seamless designs and white period underwear. Every pair features an absorbent gusset and utilizes Piper's proprietary FlowGrade testing and rating system to help customers understand specific absorbency levels.

Also read In ‘Elsinore,’ Billie Piper Found “Beautiful Chaos” With Andrew Scott — And a New Career Chapter

Origin Story and Inspiration

Piper developed the brand after spending two years creating products that she felt were missing from the market. Her inspiration came from observing her daughter, Belle, who started her period at the age of 11. While discovering reusable period pants, Piper appreciated their practicality but was frustrated by the limited choice of styles, colours, and fabrics available. She found that she was sacrificing her usual lingerie choices for underwear that prioritized function over how she wanted to look and feel, a compromise she was unwilling to accept.

Advertisement

Brand Philosophy and Market Positioning

Katie Piper explicitly stated that she was not attempting to create another SKIMS, though she admires women like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian for identifying market gaps. Her goal is to build Piper into a trusted, recognisable British brand that changes expectations of period underwear. She argued that women should never have to choose between feeling protected and feeling like themselves, aiming to turn period underwear into lingerie. She emphasized that the brand is not about getting male approval, but about women feeling sexy, comfortable, and completely themselves.

Digital Integration and Availability

In addition to the physical lingerie collection, the brand launched a free Piper Period app in September to help users track their cycles and record symptoms for better menstrual wellbeing understanding. The period lingerie collection is now available for purchase at PiperPeriod.com. The festive house party hosted by Ashley James served to officially kick off the holiday party season in collaboration with the fashion brand Love & Roses, with other attendees including Georgia Horsley, Louise Roe, and Lydia Bright.