Katie Piper Launches British Period Underwear Brand Piper

TV personality Katie Piper launches Piper, a new British period underwear brand inspired by her daughter Belle. The collection focuses on style and comfort with 26 variations.

Television personality Katie Piper has officially launched Piper, a new British brand dedicated to period lingerie and menstrual wellbeing. The 43-year-old star introduced the line after being inspired by her daughter Belle, who began menstruating at age 11. This new venture aims to provide women with stylish, comfortable options that do not require compromising on personal identity during their cycles.

Piper Brand Origins and Inspiration

Katie Piper created the brand because she was frustrated by the limited choices available in reusable period pants. She found herself sacrificing her usual lingerie preferences for products that prioritized function over aesthetics. The TV personality stated she was fed up with compromising her style once a month and wanted to stop wearing underwear she did not actually want to wear. She emphasized that confidence and femininity should never disappear during periods.

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Differentiation from SKIMS Market

While acknowledging the success of brands like SKIMS founded by Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, Katie Piper clarified that she is not trying to create another similar empire. Instead, she is building Piper as a trusted, recognizable British brand. Her goal is to change expectations of period underwear by turning them into lingerie. The focus remains on giving women the freedom to feel confident, stylish, and completely themselves every day of the month.

Product Range and Design Features

After spending two years developing the brand, Piper launched with 26 product and color variations. The collection includes thongs, Brazilian briefs, bikini briefs, high-waisted briefs, and boxer shorts. New materials feature lace, mesh, bamboo fabrics, seamless designs, and white period underwear. Every pair comes with an absorbent gusset and utilizes Piper's FlowGrade testing system to help customers understand absorbency levels.

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App Integration and Digital Tools

In September, the brand launched its free Piper Period app to assist users with cycle tracking. The application allows users to record symptoms and gain a better understanding of their menstrual wellbeing. This digital tool complements the physical products by providing comprehensive support for health management. The app is designed to help users track their cycles more effectively while using the lingerie line.

Availability and Consumer Access

The period lingerie collection is now available for purchase at PiperPeriod.com. Customers can also download the free Piper Period app directly through the website. Katie Piper stressed that the brand is about women feeling confident in themselves rather than seeking approval from men. If consumers feel sexy, comfortable, and authentic, that is the primary objective of the launch.