Katie Miller skipped midterm voting as husband becomes Trump chief of staff

Katie Miller acknowledged she didn't vote in the midterm in Virginia, days before President Trump promoted her husband, Stephen Miller, to White House chief of staff.

Conservative podcaster Katie Miller's explanation for why Republicans underperformed in the 2026 midterm elections is drawing renewed attention after President Donald Trump elevated her husband, Stephen Miller, to White House chief of staff on Friday.

The conservative commentator and podcaster argued after Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate that some Republican-leaning mothers were too busy raising children to make it to the polls. Miller admitted on Tuesday that she did not cast a ballot, but said it was because she didn't want her address released.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

"I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up," she said during CBS News' election night coverage hosted by Norah O'Donnell. In Virginia, lists of both voters and all people registered to vote are available for purchase by candidates, political party committees, political action committees and incumbents for political purposes, as well as by members of the public or nonprofit organizations, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Katie Miller drew fire in the spring for doxing a Democratic National Committee staffer during a heated social media exchange. The staffer had insulted Stephen Miller for posting that Texas' James Talarico was the "first transgender Senate candidate.

" She named the staffer and called her a “sad, unhappy female liberal” who has a “mental health condition. ” Newsweek reached out to Katie Miller for comment Friday night. Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller, his longtime adviser and one of the administration's most influential figures, will replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff beginning Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff," Trump wrote in a Truth Social announcement. Speaking to reporters later Friday, Trump added: "Stephen's been with me since the beginning. He gets it," while also describing him as "a great manager," "very good politically" and "a very good man.

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" What Katie Miller Said About the Midterms Appearing on CBS News in the aftermath of Tuesday's election results, Katie Miller suggested that family responsibilities played a role in Republican losses. "You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls," she said on the broadcast. When asked whether she had voted, Miller said she had not participated in Virginia's election because the voting records could expose her home address.

The exchange quickly circulated online as critics highlighted the contrast between her criticism of nonvoting mothers and her own decision not to vote. A Loyal Trump Supporter Katie Miller has long been a prominent supporter of Trump and one of the most visible figures in the MAGA movement. Following the election, she defended the president on social media and dismissed suggestions that Democratic control of Congress would seriously weaken his administration.

After Democrats secured majorities in the House and Senate, she wrote on X that Trump had survived impeachments, investigations and years of political attacks before winning reelection. She added that the administration was "more united than ever before" and "more prepared than ever before.

" She also generated controversy on Election Day when she posted that watching voters head to the polls made her "want to have more kids to cancel out the votes of the America-hating leftists. " Katie Miller previously worked closely with billionaire Elon Musk and was associated with the administration's now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, while remaining one of Trump's most vocal online defenders. On Friday, she lauded the outpouring of support after her husband's appointment.

"Stephen has stood by President Trump for 11 years through wins, investigations, rallies, foreign trips, state visits, and more," she wrote on X. "I’ve seen him work relentlessly around the clock to fulfill President Trump’s promises to American people. " She noted that she met her husband when she was working at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Without him, our four beautiful children wouldn’t exist," she wrote, adding: "To the reporters prognosticating about the future and what his appointment means: Stephen loves our country and wants to make it better for our kids and yours. He means business and is ready to work.

" Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsConservative podcaster Katie Miller's explanation for why Republicans underperformed in the 2026 midterm elections is drawing renewed attention after President Donald Trump elevated her The conservative commentator and podcaster argued after Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate that some Republican-leaning mothers were too busy raising children to make it to the polls. Miller admitted on Tuesday that she did not cast a ballot, but said it was because she didn't want her address released.

"I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up," she said during CBS News' election night coverage hosted by Norah O'Donnell. In Virginia, lists of both voters and all people registered to vote are available for purchase by candidates, political party committees, political action committees and incumbents for political purposes, as well as by members of the public or nonprofit organizations, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

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Katie Miller drew fire in the spring for doxing a Democratic National Committee staffer during a heated social media exchange. The staffer had insulted Stephen Miller for posting that Texas' James Talarico was the"first transgender Senate candidate.

"Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller, his longtime adviser and one of the administration's most influential figures, will replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff beginning Monday. "I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff," Trump wrote in a Truth Social announcement. Speaking to reporters later Friday, Trump added:"Stephen's been with me since the beginning.

He gets it," while also describing him as"a great manager,""very good politically" and"a very good man.

"Appearing on CBS News in the aftermath of Tuesday's election results, Katie Miller suggested that family responsibilities played a role in Republican losses. "You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls," she said on the broadcast. When asked whether she had voted, Miller said she had not participated in Virginia's election because the voting records could expose her home address.

The exchange quickly circulated online as critics highlighted the contrast between her criticism of nonvoting mothers and her own decision not to vote. Katie Miller has long been a prominent supporter of Trump and one of the most visible figures in the MAGA movement. Following the election, she defended the president on social media and dismissed suggestions that Democratic control of Congress would seriously weaken his administration.

After Democrats secured majorities in the House and Senate, she wrote on X that Trump had survived impeachments, investigations and years of political attacks before winning reelection. She added that the administration was"more united than ever before" and"more prepared than ever before.

" She also generated controversy on Election Day when she posted that watching voters head to the polls made her"want to have more kids to cancel out the votes of the America-hating leftists. " Katie Miller previously worked closely with billionaire Elon Musk and was associated with the administration's now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, while remaining one of Trump's most vocal online defenders. On Friday, she lauded the outpouring of support after her husband's appointment.

"Stephen has stood by President Trump for 11 years through wins, investigations, rallies, foreign trips, state visits, and more," she wrote on X."I’ve seen him work relentlessly around the clock to fulfill President Trump’s promises to American people. " She noted that she met her husband when she was working at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Without him, our four beautiful children wouldn’t exist," she wrote, adding:"To the reporters prognosticating about the future and what his appointment means: Stephen loves our country and wants to make it better for our kids and yours. He means business and is ready to work. "