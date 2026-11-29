The MAGA podcaster quickly came to her former employer’s aid.

Katie Miller is scrambling to defend her former boss after a bombshell report warned of his Starlink satellite service being used by Iran to target U.S. troops.report sparked national security concerns.

“I’m a big proponent of polygraphing government employees who betray the American people in service of lying to the Legacy Media for their own political agenda,” MillerKatie Miller/X The MAGA podcaster, who is married to White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, had piled on to a thread of replies denouncing the Post’s reporting, which began with a post from Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell. “The Department has no record of any Central Command report to the Office of the Secretary of War on this subject,” ParnellSpaceX replied to Parnell’s post, saying that the Post’s story was “patently false” and that the “reporters, editors and publishers at the Washington Post should be ashamed of themselves.

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” “The same week Iran threatens Starlink, having previously declared SpaceX and Starlink as military targets, the Washington Post publishes this grossly inaccurate story,” the SpaceX account .