Katie Miller Retires Podcast Following Stephen Miller Chief of Staff Appointment

Katie Miller ends her podcast to focus on family as husband Stephen Miller becomes Trump's Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles in the White House.

Katie Miller, the wife of incoming White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, announced on Sunday that she will cease recording new episodes for her podcast, the Katie Miller Pod. The 35-year-old mother of four made the decision immediately following her husband's confirmation as President Donald Trump's new right-hand man. She cited the significant time commitment required for her new role in the administration as the primary reason for stepping away from her media project.

Family Priorities Drive Podcast Exit

In a statement posted on X, Miller emphasized that her professional choices are always guided by the well-being of her children and her family unit. She stated that while she has loved hosting the podcast, the demands of the job are too great to maintain alongside her husband's intensified responsibilities. Miller confirmed she would air two previously recorded episodes before officially signing off from the show, ensuring a smooth transition for her listeners.

Also read Deputy White House Chief of Staff Richard Walters exits job ahead of Stephen Miller takeover

She wrote that every decision she makes is based on what is best for her family, reinforcing her stance that raising their four kids is the most important priority. Miller also expressed her continued support for the administration from the sidelines, noting she will cheer President Trump and his team on from outside the official government structure.

Stephen Miller Replaces Susie Wiles in West Wing

Stephen Miller officially assumes the role of White House Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. President Trump announced the promotion on TruthSocial, describing the current Deputy Chief of Staff as one of his most trusted advisors. The move follows the departure of Susie Wiles, who served as the only Chief of Staff during Trump's second term and stepped down just days after the early November election.

Advertisement

President Trump praised Wiles for her outstanding service, acknowledging her role in securing the border, cutting taxes, and strengthening the economy. He noted that Wiles would be moving over to the Trump Political Operation, a shift that signaled a significant restructuring of the White House senior staff. Trump explained that he wanted to make a change, stating that sometimes in life, one must make moves to ensure continued success.

Lobbying Rumors and Strategic Shifts

The appointment has drawn attention to reports that Katie Miller may have actively lobbied for her husband's promotion. After a social media suggestion that she had secretly influenced the decision, Miller responded with a post confirming her support, writing that if a wife does not support her husband, one should find a new one. This comment appeared after Politico reported that she strategized a scheme to lift her husband to new levels of power.

Susie Wiles also addressed her departure on X, calling her time as Chief of Staff the honor of a lifetime. She expressed gratitude for the extraordinary people she worked alongside and highlighted the accomplishments of the administration. Her resignation follows earlier reports from the Daily Mail in June that the Chief of Staff planned to step down after the midterm elections.

Administration Outlook and Next Steps

Stephen Miller began his new tenure with a speech promising unwavering commitment and total devotion to President Trump's success. He thanked Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, emphasizing that the mission is now more clear than ever. The new Chief of Staff stated he is honored to serve as the White House Chief of Staff and is ready to fight with all of his soul to support the President.

Advertisement

This leadership change comes after the Republican Party faced an embarrassing midterm election, with Democrats securing victories across the country. The transition aims to reinvigorate the administration's strategy as it moves forward. Miller's elevation to Chief of Staff marks a significant consolidation of power within the inner circle of the Trump presidency, setting the stage for upcoming policy directives.