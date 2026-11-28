Katie Miller Quietly Scrubs Swipe at Unlikely Media Target
Stephen Miller’s wife apparently found political bias in a Thanksgiving weather report.
MAGA maven Katie Miller aimed her outrage at a Weather Channel reporter in a social media post late on Thanksgiving before quietly deleting it. Miller, 35, took umbrage at a comment by the Weather Channel’s Justin Michaels, 47, a national correspondent covering the nor’easter from Washington, D.C.
, on Thanksgiving Day. As footage of the White House appeared on screen, Michaels remarked: “Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home.
” The innocuous comment was not neutral enough for MAGA’s online warriors, who took it as a slight against President Donald Trump.it was highlightedMiller, who is married to Trump’s chief of staff, Stephen Miller, 41, wasn’t the only outraged member of the MAGA tribe.posting the clip with the caption: “Hey, @weatherchannel - wut???
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