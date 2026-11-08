Katie Miller Defends Stephen Miller After Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed Criticism

Katie Miller publicly defended her husband Stephen Miller after Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed criticized his appointment as White House Chief of Staff.

Katie Miller has launched a public defense of her husband, Stephen Miller, following sharp criticism from Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed regarding Miller's recent appointment as White House Chief of Staff. The controversy erupted during an appearance by El-Sayed on ABC's This Week with host Jonathan Karl, where the Democratic lawmaker expressed strong opposition to the Trump administration's personnel choices. El-Sayed did not mince words, describing the new Chief of Staff as a dangerous influence on the Executive Branch and questioning the wisdom of his selection.

Katie Miller's Social Media Defense

Responding directly to El-Sayed's comments, Katie Miller took to the social media platform X to issue a blistering rebuttal. She posted a clip of the Senator-Elect's interview alongside a caption that sharply criticized his record and character. Miller stated that Stephen has contributed far more to America at forty-one years of age than Abdul El-Sayed will in a lifetime. To further illustrate the point, she shared a photograph of her husband playing with three of their four children, highlighting his role as a family man.

Also read Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as chief of staff after GOP’s midterm defeat

The wife of the incoming Chief of Staff had been actively involved in the selection process behind the scenes. According to numerous reports, Katie Miller made several calls to cabinet members in the last month. Her objective was to ask them to convey to President Donald Trump that her husband should be selected as the next Chief of Staff. Her efforts appear to have succeeded, as Miller is now set to take the helm of the West Wing.

El-Sayed Condemns Miller's Political Legacy

During his interview on ABC, Abdul El-Sayed offered a scathing assessment of Stephen Miller's impact on American society. He called the new Chief of Staff a pick of the most broken man to continue to run the most dysfunctional White House that we have seen. El-Sayed argued that Miller has contributed nothing positive to the culture or society, except to make the country more angry.

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The Michigan Democrat continued by accusing Miller of stoking the worst kind of fear and vitriol. He alleged that the former policy advisor weaponized Immigration and Customs Enforcement in American streets and took American lives. El-Sayed posed a rhetorical question to viewers, asking why the President would appoint this man to the Chief of Staff role if the goal was to have a productive relationship with Congress. He noted that Congress intends to deliver on the mandate that the American public has just given them.

History of Political Spats

The tension between the two figures is not new. Abdul El-Sayed and Stephen Miller have had spats before, including during one instance where Miller questioned El-Sayed's allegiance to the United States. This occurred during an interview with Fox News, where Miller raised allegations concerning El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi. Miller specifically cited her family background as a point of concern.

El-Sayed, who is set to be America's first Muslim Senator, was born to parents who immigrated to the United States from Egypt. Their mother, who did not raise El-Sayed, had her house raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the early twenty-thousands. The raid was due to her work at the Islamic American Relief Agency. Additionally, reports cited her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early seventies when she was in college, as described by Abdelhadi in a twenty-twelve tweet.

Broader Congressional Opposition

Stephen Miller's appointment has faced resistance from other high-ranking Democratic leaders as well. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who looks likely to be the next Speaker, was also not a fan of Trump picking Miller for the Chief of Staff role. In his own appearance on ABC This Week, Jeffries outlined his stance on future cooperation with the new administration.

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Jeffries noted that he does not see himself working with Miller, unlike at times finding common ground with former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. He was explicit in his refusal to collaborate, stating that there is not going to be any opportunity to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents. This sentiment underscores the deep divisions expected in the upcoming legislative session and highlights the polarizing nature of Miller's leadership style within the political establishment.