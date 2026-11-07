Katie Miller Confirms Lobbying for Husband Stephen Miller Chief of Staff Promotion

Katie Miller publicly supports rumors she lobbied for Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff. Trump appoints Stephen Miller starting November 9, 2026, amid White House reshuffle.

Katie Miller has implicitly confirmed she orchestrated a campaign to elevate her husband, Stephen Miller, to the position of White House Chief of Staff. Following a historic midterm election loss that triggered a reshuffle in President Trump's inner circle, the 35-year-old conservative influencer responded to allegations that she spent weeks instructing allies to contact the President with a decisive statement on social media. Her brief comment, reading Wife supports husband, served as a public validation of reports detailing her behind-the-scenes influence.

Stephen Miller Named New Chief of Staff

President Trump officially announced that Stephen Miller will assume the role of Chief of Staff, effective Monday, November 9, 2026. The President designated the current Deputy Chief of Staff as one of his most trusted advisors and the logical successor to Susie Wiles. Stephen Miller stated he was honored beyond words to serve in this new capacity, marking a significant escalation in his political power and influence within the administration.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Katie Miller Advocacy and Social Media Statement

The speculation surrounding the appointment was ignited by a Politico report alleging that Katie Miller strategized a scheme to replace Susie Wiles after the midterm bluenami handed Democrats control of Congress. Upon the release of these allegations, Katie Miller posted a message on her X account that read If your wife doesn't do this, find a new one. This remark was widely interpreted as a confident acknowledgment of her efforts to lobby for her husband's promotion while dismissing any criticism of her actions.

Potential Candidates and Internal Administration Dynamics

Before Stephen Miller was selected, President Trump evaluated numerous high-profile candidates to succeed Susie Wiles. The shortlist included Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former House speaker Kevin McCarthy, and New York Yankees president Randy Levine. The President also considered Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin and India ambassador Sergio Gor for the top administrative job.

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Stephen Miller Influence on White House Strategy

According to insiders, Susie Wiles was viewed by the President as no longer suitable for the role following the midterm losses, though she publicly denied reports of her departure as fiction. Katie Miller reportedly facilitated connections with key figures such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and individuals close to Vice President JD Vance to ensure Stephen Miller remained a primary consideration. This coordinated effort highlights the couple's strategic approach to navigating the complex hierarchy of the West Wing.

Real-World Impact on Administration and Policy

The appointment cements the Millers as a dominant power couple in Republican Washington for the remainder of Trump's second presidency. Katie Miller, formerly known as Katie Waldman, has established herself as an unofficial social secretary for the MAGA movement, hosting gatherings at their home on a military base outside Washington. Her network includes senior officials like Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Kash Patel, demonstrating how her personal connections have expanded into significant administrative leverage.