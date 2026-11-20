The actor brought a little festive color coordination to her signature understated winter wardrobe, and had boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky along too.

A flash of red is a holiday party classic, and Katie Holmes is making a persuasive case for doubling down on the festive color. The actor stepped out in New York for a holiday celebration hosted by Meiomi Pinot Noir, with her boyfriendWhile fellow guests embraced the season’s faux fur, feathers, and sequins, Holmes stuck to her trusty winter uniform: a sweeping black coat from Lafayette 148 layered over a simple white top and dark Banana Republic corduroys, with black shoes by The Row.

The pièce de résistance was a cherry-red Gucci shoulder bag, perfectly coordinated with her punchy red lipstick. It’s an easy styling trick, but an effective one. The two flashes of crimson brought a festive sensibility to an otherwise pared-back ensemble, while the lipstick also feltappropriate for an evening celebrating Pinot Noir. Holmes looked very much in the holiday spirit, without a sequin in sight.

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: a classic quilted Chanel 19 Flap Bag, the sleek Private Eye bag by Métier, the trapezoid Akris Ai shoulder bag, an iconic Celine Triomphe, a suite of Ferragamo. Her extensive rotation runs from roomy everyday totes to polished, structured shoulder bags, often serving as the focal point of her otherwise uncomplicated outfits. She has a knack for making even the most coveted accessories look effortless, pairing them with straight-leg denim jeans and louche tailoring.

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And then there’s her enduring affection for a red lip. Holmes has long understood its transformative powers, particularly when paired with her favored minimal makeup and swept-back hair. Here, with her dark hair neatly pulled back, the bold lipstick was allowed to do the talking. Forget matching your bag to your shoes.

This holiday season, Katie Holmes proves matching it to your makeup can be a true festive delight. And, as demonstrated here, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort—or your favorite corduroys—to look party-ready.