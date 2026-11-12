Katie Holmes Puts a 'Wild' Twist on Winter Whites With the Season's Biggest Animal-Print Trend

Minimalist dressing, with a maximalist twist.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsBefore Zimmermann hosted Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, Holmes, and more at a celebratory Cruise 2027 dinner, the actor sourced the Australian brand's collection for seasonal whites.

She paired the) in winter whites was surprising, to say the least. But after spotting her statement shoes beneath the bottoms' elongated hems, I realized the reasoning behind her pearly white pieces: Holmes wanted her Jimmy Choo Scarlett 95s to stand out. This season, leopard is leading the animal-print pack, adding an entire zoo's worth of spotted styles to celebrity closets.

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Thanks to A-listers, we know the trend has the versatility of black ballet flats: Hadid wore leopard-print pumps with jeans and a leather jacket, while Lopez wore Dolce & Gabbana's dots from collar-to-toe. And now, Holmes proved the pattern can turn any shade seasonal—even white. That said, you can't start the holidays without a leopard-print pair on your party shoe rack.

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Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.