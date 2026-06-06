Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan, and Jodie Foster Shine at Chanel's Tribeca Festival Luncheon

Actresses Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan, and Jodie Foster were among the stars who attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon in New York City. The event, held at the Greenwich Hotel, showcased elegant yet casual outfits from the celebrities. Holmes, who has faced plastic surgery rumors, displayed a smooth complexion and discussed her minimal makeup routine. Foster opted for a polished casual look with a side-parted bob, while Ryan wore an oversized suit. Francesca Scorsese also made an appearance.

Katie Holmes made a striking appearance at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon held in New York City on Friday. The event, which took place at the Greenwich Hotel, drew a crowd of notable figures from the entertainment industry.

Holmes, aged 47 and widely known for her role in Dawson's Creek, has recently been the subject of speculation regarding possible cosmetic procedures due to her seemingly youthful and smooth complexion. She confidently navigated the red carpet, where she was photographed alongside other high-profile attendees such as Meg Ryan and Jodie Foster.

Her ensemble for the day combined relaxed elegance: a short-sleeved knit top paired with dark denim jeans, accessorized with classic black ballet flats and a white Chanel handbag featuring a chainlink strap. Her hair, a brunette bob at collarbone length, was worn straight and sleek, parted in the center. During the gathering, she was observed socializing in the hotel courtyard with writer Cazzie David and musician Maggie Rogers.

This public appearance follows Holmes' own disclosure of her minimalist makeup approach, which she credits for helping her maintain self-assurance in her late forties. Jodie Foster, the acclaimed actress who at 63 is no stranger to the spotlight, also graced the luncheon. Her style choice leaned towards a refined casualness: an oversized button-down shirt with fitted trousers and leather loafers. She accessorized with a vintage shoulder bag that included gold hardware, complemented by a statement ring and shoe detailing.

Her iconic honey-blonde bob was styled with a side part, soft tendrils framing her face, and she wore minimal makeup, highlighted by a touch of peachy blush and a bold red lip that provided a vibrant contrast to her otherwise monochromatic outfit. Meg Ryan, 64 and beloved for her performance in Sleepless in Seattle, presented an equally fashionable look. She opted for an oversized off-white suit, paired with chunky loafers.

Underneath, she layered a cream-colored cardigan over a plain white T-shirt, which she tucked into loose off-white trousers. Adding to the star-studded attendance was Francesca Scorsese, the 26-year-old daughter of legendary director Martin Scorsese. She embraced a black-and-white theme, wearing a black cardigan with white contrasting trim and dark straight-leg jeans. Her footwear consisted of white leather heels with black toe caps, and she accessorized with delicate gold jewelry and large dark sunglasses, carrying a beige leather purse.

The event celebrated women in film and culture, with Chanel as the presenting partner, and provided a setting for these industry figures to mingle and be seen in a sophisticated, yet relaxed environment





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