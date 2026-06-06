Katie Holmes Mastered the Art of Styling Gray Jeans for Summer in Just 4 Steps

Her fresh bob was just the first step.

Typically, summer dressing requires significant wardrobe adjustments as the weather outside takes a turn for the sweltering. Heavy knitwear and coats get packed away in plastic until the fall, while slinky summer slip dresses and breezy linen take center stage.

Jeans, of course, still occupies an important space in most fashion editors' summer wardrobes, though white jeans and light-weight denim make it to the top of the pile while black and gray jeans in more rigid denim are often reserved for nights out at a bar.and not-so-basic white knit tee. The light-weight sweater, which she lightly tucked into her jeans with a croc-embossed black belt, featured a crew neckline and slight bell-sleeve for an added feminine touch.

She further styled the classic ensemble with a pair of blackConsider this your new go-to summer outfit for when you're over the white tank top, blue jeans, and flip-flops combo. Here's what you need to style gray jeans all summer long, à la Katie Holmes. Holmes reached for a high-waisted pair of cigarette jeans, a style that's been resurrected by fashion experts over the past few seasons after years of wide-leg jeans reigning supreme.

Of course, a pair of wide-leg jeans would look just as chic with this combo, especially with a form-fitted white t-shirt.is a year-long essential that will come in handy when temperatures get even hotter. The general rule is big on top, tight on the bottom—or visa versa. For a pair of cigarette jeans, a relaxed fit adds an effortless summer vibe, while a baby tee pairs perfectly with baggy denim. Still, there are ways to make baggy-on-baggy work.

Try opting for an added feminine detail like Holmes' bell sleeves or a lace trim to make the outfit feel more intentional, less laundry day. BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 13: Sophia Geiss seen wearing YSL black sunglasses, COS white cotton buttoned polo sweater, Drykorn grey baggy wide leg denim pants / jeans, Coperni black leather bag and Mango white leather kitten heels, on March 13, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

I bet you thought I was going to talk about Holmes' pumps, but the truth is many summer shoes would work in their stead, from a classic. It's actually Holmes' fresh cut that breathes an effortless cool-factor into this otherwise classic look. Thankfully, many of this summer'sto cut your hair to look chic this summer, but it's certainly the best time of year to test it out.





glamour_fashion / 🏆 119. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shopping Denim Jeans Celebrity Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Holmes Is Fiercely Loyal to This Springtime ShoeAnd she’s found the perfect partner in wide-leg trousers

Read more »

The Knicks have mastered the art of living in their postseason momentThe Knicks have a palpable, tangible calm that has spread throughout the team.

Read more »

Katie Holmes on Directing ‘Happy Hours’ and Reuniting With Joshua Jackson After ‘Dawson’s Creek’Katie Holmes directs her 'Dawson’s Creek' co-star Joshua Jackson in the rom-com 'Happy Hours.'

Read more »

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes Reunite on Screen After 25 Years, Rekindling 'Dawson's Creek' NostalgiaActors Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes, known for their roles as Pacey and Joey on 'Dawson's Creek', reunite on screen after more than two decades for Holmes' untitled film. The pair reflected on their enduring chemistry, fan excitement, and the impact of their iconic show in recent interviews.

Read more »