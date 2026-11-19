Katie Holmes, Mandy Moore, Jamie Chung and more joined Meiomi's Club Noir kickoff in NYC, celebrating wine and the holiday festivities at Bryant Park.

Jason Bard Yarmosky First debuting in February earlier this year in Vail, the Meiomi Club Noir launched as its take on après-. Guests sipped on the wine company’s pinot noir and sauvignon blanc and light bites, while listening to tunes from DJ Mia Moretti overlooking the park and ice skating rink.

Holmes told WWD in an interview that, as “a fan of Meiomi’s wine for years” and having worked with them since 2020, she was excited for the brand to bring their California wines to “I love being with my family during the holidays,” said Holmes.

Also read Ryan Adams, 52, Reveals Engagement to New Girlfriend, 22

“I love being at Bryant Park. I just passed Macy’s store and it was all lit up, which was exciting. I also love going to Central Park. ”dressing, a pop of color, snow boots and a good puffer are go-tos.

Holmes’ look at the event featured a As for her rules on gifting, she said, “Don’t regift, do be generous and think beyond your little circle of people because there’s lots of people who would appreciate things. ”While Holmes has many things on her own wishlist for this year, she’s also simple in her requests — an egg cutter to make soft-boiled eggs and socks, which she said are always on her list.

Advertisement

“Happy Hours,” which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this June, starring opposite Joshua Jackson. She describes the film as a “New York love story,” which is slated for release in February or March of 2027. While she remained tight-lipped about what else is next for her on the horizon, her focus is on “writing, creativity and lots of different projects upcoming.

”Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers