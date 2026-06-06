Katie Holmes, Jodie Foster, and Meg Ryan Shine at Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon

Actresses Katie Holmes, Jodie Foster, and Meg Ryan attended the star-studded Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon in New York City, showcasing their timeless style and fueling discussions about Holmes' appearance.

The Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon in New York City on Friday gathered a star-studded cohort for an afternoon of style and cinema. Among the most notable attendees were actresses Katie Holmes , Jodie Foster , and Meg Ryan , each presenting a distinct and polished look for the high-profile event.

Katie Holmes, the 47-year-old star known for her role in Dawson's Creek, quickly became the focus of much conversation. Her appearance, featuring a seemingly wrinkle-free and taut complexion, intensified ongoing public speculation about potential cosmetic procedures, as many observers note she appears increasingly youthful. Holmes dispelled any notions of a complicated routine when she recently shared her commitment to a minimal makeup approach, which she credits for helping her maintain confidence in her late forties.

For the luncheon, she embraced a relaxed yet chic aesthetic. She wore a short-sleeved knit top paired with dark denim jeans, accessorized with a classic white Chanel purse with a chainlink strap and simple black ballet flats. Her brunette, collarbone-length hair was styled sleek and straight, parted down the middle. At the event, held in the courtyard of the Greenwich Hotel, Holmes was spotted mingling with writer Cazzie David and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Jodie Foster, the acclaimed 63-year-old actress, displayed her signature intelligent style in a casual-chic ensemble. She chose an oversized button-down shirt paired with fitted dress pants and sturdy leather loafers. Her look was accessorized with a vintage shoulder bag featuring gold hardware, which complemented a matching statement ring and the metallic details on her shoes. Her honey blonde bob was parted to the side, with soft tendrils framing her face.

Foster appeared to wear minimal makeup, allowing her natural features to shine, topped with a touch of peachy pink blush and a bright red lip for a bold accent against her primarily black-and-white outfit. Meg Ryan, the 64-year-old star of beloved romantic comedies like Sleepless in Seattle, also embraced an oversized silhouette. She wore an off-white suit consisting of a cream-colored cardigan layered over a plain white T-shirt, tucked into baggy off-white trousers.

Chunky loafers completed her comfortable yet fashionable look. She, too, was seen socializing in the hotel courtyard. Adding to the distinguished guest list was Francesca Scorsese, the 26-year-old daughter of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. She arrived in a monochrome black-and-white outfit, featuring a black button-down cardigan with white contrast trim and dark straight-leg jeans.

She accessorized with white leather heels with black toe caps, a beige leather purse, dark oversize sunglasses, and dainty gold jewelry. This gathering at the Tribeca Festival, supported by Chanel, highlighted not only the ongoing legacy of these celebrated actresses across different generations but also the perennial fascination with celebrity fashion and the ongoing dialogue about aging gracefully in the public eye.

Holmes' presence, in particular, underscored the intense scrutiny female stars face regarding their appearance, even while promoting a message of simplicity and self-confidence





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Holmes Jodie Foster Meg Ryan Chanel Tribeca Festival Red Carpet Fashion Plastic Surgery Speculation Actresses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Holmes on Directing ‘Happy Hours’ and Reuniting With Joshua Jackson After ‘Dawson’s Creek’Katie Holmes directs her 'Dawson’s Creek' co-star Joshua Jackson in the rom-com 'Happy Hours.'

Read more »

Chanel and Tribeca's Through Her Lens Luncheon Was Worth Dancing AboutMeg Ryan, Jodie Foster, and Katie Holmes were among the stars who gathered to celebrate women filmmakers at the annual event.

Read more »

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes Reunite on Screen After 25 Years, Rekindling 'Dawson's Creek' NostalgiaActors Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes, known for their roles as Pacey and Joey on 'Dawson's Creek', reunite on screen after more than two decades for Holmes' untitled film. The pair reflected on their enduring chemistry, fan excitement, and the impact of their iconic show in recent interviews.

Read more »

Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan, and Jodie Foster Shine at Chanel's Tribeca Festival LuncheonActresses Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan, and Jodie Foster were among the stars who attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon in New York City. The event, held at the Greenwich Hotel, showcased elegant yet casual outfits from the celebrities. Holmes, who has faced plastic surgery rumors, displayed a smooth complexion and discussed her minimal makeup routine. Foster opted for a polished casual look with a side-parted bob, while Ryan wore an oversized suit. Francesca Scorsese also made an appearance.

Read more »