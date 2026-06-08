Katie Holmes Delivers Two New Takes on One Hot Summer Trend

It’s a little boho, a little edgy—and as always with a Katie Holmes look, finished with a fab shoe.

It’s our favorite time of year: Katie Hopmes season. Every summer, as summer settles in and temperatures start warming up in New York, Katie Holmes materializes on the streets of Manhattan—almost as though on cue.that we’re in desperate need of summery style inspo.

After all, with one simple paparazzi sighting, the star has the ability to set trends and drive fashion forward. Remember that summer she ignited a wholesummer? Holmes was spotted out and about in the city this weekend wearing two fresh takes on an enduring summer trend: Boho-chic dressing. —including maxi dresses, lots of lace, and maybe a chunky belt thrown in for good measure.

Such boho staples haveas of late, thanks to the recent collections at Chloé and Isabel Marant, amongst others. But for summer 2026, Holmes is taking it in a decidedly more edgy direction. The star first wore a silky, champagne-colored Chloé dress to a Tribeca Film Festival screening this weekend, complete with lace trimming and puffed shoulders .

She paired it with the label’s black pointed Cleia sandals with chunky gold studs—a tougher shoe to counteract the breeziness of her frock. Later in the night, for the after-party, Holmes then followed it up with a peachy Magda Butrym silk-satin lace slip dress, worn over black leather pants . Her two distinct approaches to boho-chic style are clearly about making the look less hyperfeminine or soft, and much more grungy. The question is.

. . what do we call this juxtaposed styling? Edgy-boho? Rocker-boho?

Taking all suggestions. Whatever we’re calling it, this could also mean that we will soon see New York girlies running around downtown in prairie dresses and leather moto jackets. Because, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion, where he covers celebrity style, red carpet fashion, trends, emerging designers, and more.

He is particularly passionate about championing Indigenous stories and artists—a niche that reflects his own Ojibwe heritage, hailing from Nipissing First Nation in Canada. He regularly ...





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