Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite for New Film Happy Hours

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited for their new film Happy Hours, a romantic dramedy about former lovers who reconnect years later and rediscover their intense romantic feelings. The two actors, who starred on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003, had briefly dated in 1997 before splitting. Their reunion comes nearly four months after their Dawson's Creek costar James Van Der Beek died at 48 after a public battle with colorectal cancer. Jackson gushed about getting to work again with Holmes, calling their working relationship 'sacred.' Holmes also spoke about her 'working relationship' with Jackson, saying she takes it very seriously and wants to do right by him. The two actors have been promoting their new film on the red carpet, with Jackson holding Holmes's hand and singing her praises. Fans have been swooning on social media in response to the videos of the two actors.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson left their fans on cloud nine on Saturday after showing off a shockingly flirty demeanor at the premiere in New York City of their new film , Happy Hours .

Dawson's Creek fans were delighted by video from the Tribeca Festival red carpet, which showed Jackson and Holmes, both 47, holding hands as he sweetly sang her praises during a brief interview.

'The time that we spent together when we were young is very precious to both of us,' Jackson said as he stood next to Holmes and held her hand up to his heart. 'And is, like, one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life. ' The red-carpet pairing comes as both stars are apparently single, following Holmes's split in 2022 from bassist Bobby Wooten III and Jackson's 2024 breakup with Lupita Nyong'o.

Holmes and Jackson, who starred on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003 as Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, respectively, had briefly dated in 1997 after meeting on the series, though Holmes confirmed the following year that the two had split. The exes recently reunited for Happy Hours - which Holmes wrote and directed - a romantic dramedy about former lovers (played by Holmes and Jackson) who reconnect years later and rediscover the intense romantic feelings that they once had for each other.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson left their fans on cloud nine on Saturday after showing off a shockingly flirty demeanor at the premiere in New York City of their new film, Happy Hours Dawson's Creek fans were delighted by video from the Tribeca Festival red carpet, which showed Jackson and Holmes, both 47, as he sang her praises. He held her hand and pulled it up to his heart throughout the short interview Their reunion comes nearly four months after their Dawson's Creek costar James Van Der Beek - who played Dawson Leery - died at 48 after a public battle with colorectal cancer.

Jackson - whose Dawson's Creek character Pacey had begun dating Holmes's character Joey in the series' final episode - gushed on the red carpet about getting to work again with his old costar.

'We had talked about over the years, and then - I don't think you're giving yourself enough credit - because then she creates this beautiful space for the two of us to come back and work together and tell a beautiful story,' the Mighty Ducks actor said as he clutched Holmes's hand against his chest. Read More Katie Holmes, 47, looks fresh-faced as she reunites with Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson 'A hopeful story, a real human story, and, for me, I was both flattered and very excited to have the opportunity to come back and share this space with you after all of these years,' Jackson continued as he turned to gaze into Holmes's eyes.

'And have a story that is ours to tell. Right? You wrote this for us,' he added.

'You did the whole thing. So it was magical for me to be able to come back.

'And you waited for me, which I appreciated,' Jackson said as he looked back at his costar and director. In another video from the red carpet, Holmes delved into her 'working relationship' with Jackson, which she considered 'sacred.

' 'I take it very seriously, and I want to do right by Josh,' she said. 'I have a great deal of respect. So I wanted it to be right.

The exes recently reunited for Happy Hours - which Holmes wrote and directed - a romantic dramedy about former lovers (played by Holmes and Jackson) who reconnect years later and rediscover the intense romantic feelings that they once had for each other; seen on set on December 3 in NYC 'We had talked about over the years, and then - I don't think you're giving yourself enough credit - because then she creates this beautiful space for the two of us to come back and work together and tell a beautiful story,' Jackson said as he clutched Holmes's hand against his chest 'I was both flattered and very excited to have the opportunity to come back and share this space with you after all of these years,' Jackson continued as he turned to gaze into Holmes's eyes 'And have a story that is ours to tell.

Right? You wrote this for us,' he added.

'You did the whole thing. So it was magical for me to be able to come back.

'And you waited for me, which I appreciated,' Jackson said as he looked back at Holmes 'We've often talked about doing something again, but we never knew what,' Holmes said. 'So it was really about that and agreeing to go for it, I suppose. ' She added that getting a 'yes' from Jackson made her 'feel very good' 'We've often talked about doing something again, but we never knew what,' Holmes said.

'So it was really about that and agreeing to go for it, I suppose. ' She added that getting a 'yes' from Jackson made her 'feel very good. ' In response to videos of the two singing each other's praises and affectionately holding hands, fans began to swoon on social media. Read More James Van Der Beek dead at 48 after cancer battle 'Josh holding Katie's hand to his chest, the look she's giving hi





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Katie Holmes Joshua Jackson Happy Hours Dawson's Creek James Van Der Beek Tribeca Festival Red Carpet Romantic Dramedy Working Relationship Sacred Fans Social Media Reunion New Film

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