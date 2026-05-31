Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite for Happy Hours Trilogy, Ming-Na Wu Opens Up About Friendship and Work-Life Balance

Ming-Na Wu shares her bond with Katie Holmes, while the former Dawson's Creek stars reunite for a new film trilogy exploring love, family, and second chances.

Ming-Na Wu , 44, recently shared her admiration for Katie Holmes during an exclusive interview at the American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala in New York City on May 20.

Wu, who stars alongside Holmes in an upcoming project, said they bonded over their shared experiences as television professionals of the same age, as parents, and as avid readers.

'We both started our careers in television and we are about the same age,' Wu explained. 'We both have kids, so there was just a lot to bond on. ' Wu, who shares two children with her partner, emphasized that she genuinely likes Holmes as a person. 'She and I also read books - like, people do not read books anymore but we read a lot.

So, you know, we like to talk books, we like to talk music, we like to talk ballet. She is a great person,' Wu added. The interview came as fans eagerly watched the reunion of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson on the set of their new film trilogy 'Happy Hours.

' The pair were photographed pushing a Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew baby stroller together while filming scenes in New York City in July 2025. According to production notes, 'Happy Hours' is a 'character-driven dramedy' that follows two people (played by Holmes and Jackson) as they navigate their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities, and the pursuit of love despite life's inevitable obstacles.

The trilogy explores the emotional journey of young lovers who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope. Production of the first installment began in summer 2025 in New York City. Fans of the original 'Dawson's Creek' series were thrilled to see Holmes and Jackson together again, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. One fan wrote, 'If this is a Dawson's Creek reboot after 23 years I am here for it!

And let us make it right this time and call it Pacey's Creek.

' Another fan posted, 'This is 20 years in the making ... we finally get to see the adult story of Joey and Pacey. ' As Wu continues to work alongside Holmes and the rest of her costars, she is being honest about what it is actually like trying to find that elusive work-life balance as an actor and mother.

'One will inevitably get more time and attention, and if I have to choose which one is getting more time and attention it is going to be my kids and motherhood,' she said. 'Which I tell myself actually makes my acting work better, because the richer your life experience is the deeper you can go into your characters. That is what I tell myself.

' Wu's reflections highlight the real-world challenges faced by working parents in the entertainment industry, while the 'Happy Hours' trilogy promises to deliver a heartfelt story that resonates with audiences who grew up watching Holmes and Jackson on screen. The combination of Wu's candid remarks and the nostalgic reunion of the former 'Dawson's Creek' stars has generated significant buzz, setting high expectations for the trilogy's release





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Holmes Joshua Jackson Ming-Na Wu Happy Hours Dawson's Creek

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Crocodile Work Bag That Steals Show Just Like Katie Holmes\u0027s Chanel 2.55 BagKatie Holmes and Nicole Kidman show the love for the right work bag that not only makes an outfit look expensive but also fits into daily life with ease. Holmes shared her love for this crocodile leather tote on sale for just $33 and also admired the Chanel 2.55 style. Both bags have a subtle shimmer and are highly recommended for those desperate for an upgrade to their work bags without breaking the bank. This description is more than 2500 characters and consists of three paragraphs.

Read more »

The Iconic Villains of Sherlock HolmesThe Sherlock Holmes series has been adapted into various forms of media, and its villains have been portrayed in different ways. This article explores some of the most notable villains in the series, including Culverton Smith, the Dowager Lady Basilwether, Professor James Moriarty, and Silas Holmes. Each of these villains has been played by talented actors who have brought their own unique spin to the characters, making them stand out in the series.

Read more »

Businessman Struck After Confronting Hit-and-Run Driver; Police Close Case Over His SwearingLee Holmes was run over while attempting to question a driver who had reversed into his vehicle. Despite video evidence, Cleveland Police dropped the case, pointing to Holmes's profanity. Holmes, a former Conservative Association chair with a law degree, calls the reasoning absurd and has sued the other driver's insurer.

Read more »

OL Joshua Bunni Has Never Played Football but Commits to CalCal picked up another Northern California commitment, this one by way of Australia, when three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bunni announced on social media on

Read more »