Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky braved New York City rain in matching black coats on Friday, continuing their public dating streak following recent gala appearances and fashion week shows.

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky were seen together in New York City on Friday, defying the rainy weather to enjoy a day out in the Big Apple. The 47-year-old actress and the 39-year-old artist arrived for their outing dressed in coordinating black coats, showcasing a unified style despite the downpour.

For her ensemble, the former Dawson's Creek star paired her outerwear with a maroon sweater and dark jeans, while Yarmosky wore a crew neck black sweater and textured dark brown pants. He maintained his signature buzz cut and carried what appeared to be a wrapped piece of artwork during their stroll.

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Recent Public Appearances Together

This sighting follows a busy period of high-profile social engagements for the couple. In mid-November, Holmes and Yarmosky attended the Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 event, where they were noted for their cozy closeness. Prior to that date, the pair enjoyed a romantic evening at the American Ballet Theatre's Angels and Demons fall gala.

The two have also been regular fixtures in the front rows of major fashion events, displaying their coordinated tastes to the public. Their recent itinerary includes sitting at the Gabriela Hearst fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, further establishing their presence in the fashion and arts community.

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How Their Romance Developed

Hayes and Yarmosky first met at the Tribeca Film Festival this past summer and quickly moved from private dates to being Instagram official. The relationship became publicly documented in July when Yarmosky shared photos of Holmes with his tens of thousands of social media followers.

Earlier in July, the couple attended the premiere of The Invite in East Hampton, arriving hand-in-hand. An eyewitness told People magazine that Yarmosky was whispering in Holmes's ear, causing her to laugh throughout the screening. Observers noted they seemed very comfortable together, with a constant smile on her face.

Personal Milestones and Future Steps

The couple marked a significant personal milestone on September 1, when Holmes posted a picture of them appearing to sing karaoke. She captioned the social media post 'Happy Birthday to the best of the best…❤️,' celebrating Yarmosky's birthday with fans.

Before their romance, the couple vacationed in Lake Como several months ago, with Yarmosky documenting the trip through intimate snapshots shared online. Yarmosky, born in 1987, is a native New Yorker who graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 2010 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. His artwork focuses on themes of aging, time, and memory, subjects he has explored since childhood.

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Holmes previously dated musician Bobby Wooten III, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, and Jamie Foxx before meeting Yarmosky. She shares her 20-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, who is 64 years old. The couple continues to balance private moments with public visibility as they navigate their relationship in New York City.