Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky Attend Zimmermann Event in NYC

Katie Holmes, 47, and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky, 39, made a stylish appearance at the Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 gala in New York City on Thursday, continuing their public romance.

Actress Katie Holmes, 47, and her boyfriend, New York-based artist Jason Bard Yarmosky, 39, made a stylish public appearance at the Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 event in New York City on Thursday. The couple, who were first romantically linked in July and went public on social media in August, continued to showcase their relationship at this glitzy evening function.

Holmes Yarmosky Style Choices Thursday

Holmes turned heads upon her arrival at the festivities, donning a chic strapless black jumpsuit that featured satin details along the sides. She complemented the outfit with a black coat worn unfastened over her shoulders and carried a matching black purse in her hand. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle, flowing in loose waves, while her makeup featured warm blush on her cheekbones and a darker nude lip tint. Yarmosky matched the formal tone of the evening in a classic black suit, paired with a black dress shirt and a tie, standing dapper beside his partner.

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Relationship History and Recent Appearances

The origins of Holmes and Yarmosky's romance trace back to a Tribeca Festival dinner in New York City in June, according to a source who spoke to TMZ. Initial speculation about their connection gained momentum in July when they were spotted holding hands in the Hamptons. An eyewitness told People at the time that Yarmosky was whispering in Holmes' ear, noting that she was laughing and appeared very easy and happy in his company. The pair subsequently attended the premiere of The Invite in East Hampton, further fueling romance rumors before officially going Instagram official in August when Holmes reposted images from Yarmosky's account.

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Global Travel and Public Appearances

Since the couple began their relationship, they have traveled extensively and made multiple public appearances together. In September, they were seen relaxing in Lake Como, with Holmes sharing images of the getaway on her Instagram page. This trip preceded their attendance at New York and Milan Fashion Week. Holmes later returned to Lake Como in late September before the couple moved on to Paris Fashion Week. Their public presence continued in October when Holmes appeared at the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala, where she wore a long-sleeved dark teal gown and held hands with Yarmosky, who wore a navy suit and plain black shirt.

Film Events and Personal History

The couple's recent itinerary also included a stop at the Isabel Marant show, where Holmes was seen smiling brightly, and a makeup-free appearance at the New York Film Festival. There, they attended the premiere of 14th, a documentary by Holmes' close friend Ava DuVernay, at Alice Tully Hall. Holmes, known for her role in Dawson's Creek, was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, with whom she has a daughter, Suri, who is now 20. Reports indicate that Holmes and her ex-husband have been estranged and have had no contact for more than a decade. Following her marriage to Cruise, Holmes had a private, six-year romance with actor Jamie Foxx starting in 2013.