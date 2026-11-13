Katie Holmes And Jason Bard Yarmosky Attend Zimmermann Event In NYC

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky made a stylish appearance at the Zimmermann Cruise 27 showcase in New York City on Thursday evening.

Katie Holmes arrived at a high-profile fashion gathering in New York City on Thursday, showcasing a sleek and sophisticated ensemble alongside her partner, Jason Bard Yarmosky. The 47-year-old actress turned heads at the Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 event, where she posed for photographers with the 39-year-old artist. The couple, who have been publicly linked since July, continued to demonstrate their strong connection at this glamorous Thursday evening affair.

Holmes And Yarmosky Stylish Event Appearance

Holmes dressed in a strapless black jumpsuit that featured distinctive satin details running down the sides of the legs. She carried a matching black purse and layered the chic outfit with an unfastened black coat, which added an element of relaxed elegance to her look. Her brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled into soft, light waves that framed her face. She completed her makeup with a warm blush on her cheekbones and a nude-colored tint on her lips. Yarmosky complemented her attire in a classic black suit, paired with a black dress shirt and tie, presenting a sharp and dapper silhouette. The pair stood close together for a brief photo session upon their arrival at the festivities, drawing attention to their coordinated yet individual styles.

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Recent Public Appearances And Romance Timeline

This event follows a series of public appearances that have confirmed the relationship between the actress and the New York-based artist. In July, romance speculation began when they were spotted holding hands in the Hamptons during the premiere of The Invite in East Hampton. An eyewitness reported that Yarmosky was whispering in Holmes' ear while she laughed, noting they seemed very easy together. By August, the couple went Instagram official, with Holmes reposting images that Yarmosky had shared to his personal account. Earlier reports indicated that Holmes and Yarmosky first crossed paths at a Tribeca Festival dinner in New York City in June, setting the stage for their subsequent public outings.

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International Travel And Fashion Week Showcases

Beyond New York, Holmes and Yarmosky have traveled extensively, showcasing their global lifestyle and shared interest in fashion. In September, the pair was seen soaking up the sun in Lake Como, with Holmes sharing images of the getaway on her Instagram page. Following the Italian vacation, they made appearances at both New York and Milan Fashion Week. Holmes returned to Lake Como in late September before traveling to Paris Fashion Week. Their recent calendar includes a stop at the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala in October, where Holmes wore a long-sleeved dark teal gown and Yarmosky wore a navy suit. They also attended the Isabel Marant show and the premiere of Ava DuVernay's documentary 14th at Alice Tully Hall, where Holmes appeared makeup-free alongside her beau.

Previous Relationships And Current Status

For over a decade, Holmes has navigated her personal life with relative privacy regarding specific details of her dating history. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 and shares a daughter, Suri, who is now 20 years old. Reports state that Holmes, her ex-husband, and their daughter have had no contact for more than a decade. Following her divorce from Cruise, she entered a private, six-year romance with actor Jamie Foxx starting in 2013. Her current relationship with Yarmosky marks a new chapter in her public life, characterized by frequent attendance at cultural and fashion events. The couple's visibility at recent galas and fashion shows suggests a committed and active partnership as they continue to share their experiences in the spotlight.