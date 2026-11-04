Katie Hobbs Wins Arizona Governor Reelection Over Andy Biggs

Katie Hobbs won reelection as Arizona governor with 55.6 percent of the vote over Andy Biggs, in a race centered on immigration enforcement.

Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) won her reelection bid against Republican Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) in Arizona. Hobbs secured a double-digit lead, receiving 55.6 percent of the vote to Biggs' 42.7 percent. The gap between the two candidates was fewer than 278,000 votes.

Hobbs, who has served as governor since 2023, addressed supporters after her victory. She thanked Arizona voters for trusting her to serve for four more years and invited them to gather that day to celebrate and hear about the next steps of her administration.

Also read CBS News Projects Katie Hobbs Will Win Arizona Governor Race Against Andy Biggs

Hobbs Secures Reelection With a Double-Digit Vote Lead

Katie Hobbs carried the Arizona governor's race with 55.6 percent of the ballots cast, compared with 42.7 percent for Andy Biggs. The result gives Hobbs a second term in the state's top executive office, which she has held since 2023.

The margin of fewer than 278,000 votes shows a clear statewide outcome for the Democratic incumbent. Hobbs framed her win as a mandate to keep governing Arizona for four more years, and she used her victory remarks to direct attention toward the agenda ahead.

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Trump and Biggs Frame the Immigration Debate

Donald Trump backed Andy Biggs at a rally for Republicans in Arizona held in October. The event drew wide attention after boxing legend Floyd Mayweather appeared alongside the former president.

During that rally, Trump urged voters to support Biggs and described Katie Hobbs in harsh terms, calling her horrible and dumb. He also praised Biggs as a true American patriot with common sense.

Throughout his campaign, Biggs focused heavily on immigration enforcement in Arizona. He argued that the state's approach would look drastically different under his leadership, placing the border at the center of his pitch to voters.

Biggs Accuses Hobbs of Weakening Border Security

Andy Biggs argued that Katie Hobbs weakened border security soon after taking office. He said her first actions included disbanding the border security task force and removing barriers that the previous governor had put in place.

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Biggs went further, saying Hobbs had literally opened the borders to the extent within her control. He described her as an open borders person, presenting that label as the core contrast between his campaign and hers.

The source also references a bill passed by the state legislature that would have required local and state law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration officials. The reporting does not detail the final status of that bill, but it shows how directly the legislative fight over immigration cooperation connected to the campaign's central dispute.