Katie Ginella Recovers from Eyelid Surgery Ahead of Real Housewives OFC Reunion Hope

Katie Ginella reveals her post-surgery recovery while expressing hope to attend The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reunion after being excluded from season 20.

Reality television personality Katie Ginella has shared her current health status following a cosmetic procedure, revealing that she is recovering from eyelid surgery as of Thursday, November 5. The forty-two-year-old cast member posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing visible swelling and stitches around her eyes, noting that the experience was less severe than anticipated. However, the physical changes were significant enough that her smartphone's Face ID feature failed to recognize her face during the initial check.

Surgery Recovery Details And Personal Updates

Ginella provided further context in a follow-up video recorded three days after the operation, which showed increased bruising around her eye area. She explained a specific challenge regarding hygiene, stating that she needed to wash her hair for an upcoming meeting but was prohibited from getting water near her eyes. To manage this situation, she improvised a solution by taping a Ziploc bag to her forehead to keep her surgical site dry while maintaining personal care routines.

Also read Denise Richards Confirms Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 16

Exclusion From Season 20 Of The Real Housewives

Despite her current recovery, Ginella has already accepted her professional status regarding the franchise. In January, she announced via Instagram that the Bravo network had decided to move forward with the next cycle of the show without her involvement. She described the decision as disappointing but not entirely surprising given the events that unfolded during the previous season, emphasizing her gratitude for the support she received from fans during this transition period.

The Bravo star reflected on her journey, stating that while this chapter may be closing, her voice and story do not end there. She expressed pride in having shown up authentically, particularly regarding representation, even when the experience was difficult. Her message highlighted a sense of closure and appreciation for the audience, signaling that she remains committed to her personal narrative outside of the television series.

Advertisement

Conflict With Cast And Lie Detector Test

Ginella's departure from the series followed a turbulent period marked by interpersonal conflicts and a controversial lie detector test. She exclusively told Us Weekly that the Persian New Year party triggered the biggest shift in the season, leaving her feeling gutted by the reaction of her peers. During the season, she found herself at odds with most of the cast, including Kirstie Alley, leading to a strained dynamic that culminated in the test results.

Speaking to reporters in November 2025, Ginella admitted she went into the reunion with nothing to lose, accepting that the producers might not invite her back. She recalled a conversation where producers indicated that no one had advocated for her return, stating that while she could have filmed, the opportunity was not seized. This lack of advocacy contributed to her sense that she did not deserve a spot on the next season relative to her peers.

Financial Impact And Future Aspirations

The exclusion from the upcoming season carries tangible financial consequences for Ginella, who noted that she missed out on paychecks for the episodes she was not featured in. She explained that she put her real work on hold to focus on filming, making the loss of income particularly painful. Despite this, she maintains high hopes to reunite with the cast at the season 19 reunion taping, expressing a desire to prove that she deserves a spot just as much as the other women.

Ginella's situation highlights the complex dynamics of reality television, where professional standing can shift rapidly based on viewer reception and producer decisions. Her recovery from surgery coincides with a period of reflection on her career trajectory and her place within the franchise. Fans continue to follow her journey as she balances her health recovery with her ambitions to reconnect with the cast and continue her public life.

Advertisement

As she navigates this new chapter, Ginella remains focused on her personal growth and professional endeavors beyond the immediate scope of the show. Her transparency about her physical recovery and emotional processing offers viewers insight into the behind-the-scenes realities of reality TV life. The coming months will reveal whether her aspirations to attend the reunion are realized or if she will fully pivot to new projects.