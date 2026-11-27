Tennis star Katie Boulter releases stunning bikini photos from a luxury Italian getaway with her husband Alex de Minaur, celebrating their recent wedding and career success.

Tennis star Katie Boulter has shared a series of glamorous photographs capturing her recent vacation alongside her husband, Australian professional player Alex de Minaur. The 30-year-old British athlete posted the images on Instagram after acknowledging she felt envious of others enjoying overseas breaks. She captioned the album by explaining that she was not currently on holiday but decided to share memories from her previous trip due to jealousy of others' experiences.

Summer Getaway Highlights

Bobter displayed her fitness in a blue and white striped bikini featuring frills on the pants while wearing matching shorts and a cap as she posed on a green bike. Another candid shot showed her with long legs on full display, walking across stepping stones in a stream with her blonde hair pulled into a bun. In a separate image, she smiled broadly while sitting on the edge of a rock with her feet dipped in turquoise water.

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The couple appeared happy as they swam together in the tropical scenery. Boulter also highlighted her husband, sharing a photo of the lean Australian tennis player perched on rocks above the water. The vacation served as a celebration of their union, which they solidified earlier in the year.

Nuptials And Celebration Details

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur tied the knot in a secret ceremony on July 12 of this year. A source described the event as deliberately low key and personal, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The couple held a celebration at a nearby pub, keeping a significant distance from the public and media glare associated with major tennis championships.

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The pair wed at a historic church in Leicestershire, located near Boulter's home village. Following the ceremony, they traveled to the Italian Riviera for a sun-soaked honeymoon. They arrived in the glamorous destination of Portofino just days after their wedding, on the same day the Men's final was held at Wimbledon.

Career Achievements And Impact

The newlyweds are recognized as one of international tennis's most prominent sporting couples. Katie Boulter has served as Britain's number one female player for much of the past five years and currently holds the number two ranking. Alex de Minaur represents Australia on the tour. Together, the pair have accumulated more than £22.5 million in career prize money.

Across the ATP and WTA Tours, the duo has won a combined total of 15 singles titles. Their success on the court has translated into a high-profile public presence. However, this visibility has also exposed Boulter to significant online hostility. She revealed last year that she receives astronomical levels of death threats and abusive messages regarding her performance and appearance.

Boulter noted that much of this abuse originates from individuals who place bets on tennis matches. She told the BBC that early in her career, she took such comments personally. She explained that death threats are particularly distressing to read after an emotional loss, or even after a win, depending on which side the person has bet on. Despite these challenges, the couple continues to thrive in their professional careers and personal lives.