Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: Katie Alexander Moves Out as Family Takes Over Care

Katie Alexander re-shares a Men's Health Month tribute while navigating a strained relationship with Eamonn Holmes following his stroke and their recent separation.

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes remains hospitalized following a stroke he suffered in April, marking a significant disruption to his career and personal life. The 66-year-old television star was discovered by a carer having experienced the medical emergency and was subsequently rushed to the hospital by ambulance. His public appearances have ceased entirely, with June marking the last time he was seen in public while being supported by his partner, Katie Alexander.

Katie Alexander has since moved out of the penthouse apartment in Kingston upon Thames that she shared with Holmes. The separation appears to be a direct consequence of growing tensions within Holmes's wider family circle. Reports indicate that Alexander feels increasingly isolated as Holmes's ex-wives and children unite to manage his care and living arrangements without her inclusion.

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Holmes's ex-wife Ruth Langsford and his former partner Gabrielle Holmes are reportedly working together to protect him during his recovery. This close-knit family unit has made decisions regarding Holmes's living situation and his financial affairs. The flat was returned to the landlords as Holmes remains hospitalized and unable to reside there, a move that has reportedly left Alexander devastated.

Alexander has re-shared a message dedicated to Men's Health Month that acknowledges the silent struggles many men endure. The post explicitly mentions support for those who mask their pain with a smile or feel unsupported in their vulnerability. It also addresses issues like suicidal ideation and body image struggles, showing a deep concern for male mental health during this turbulent time.

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Living with the public scrutiny has been a difficult period for Alexander, who is significantly younger than Holmes. She previously faced death threats and severe harassment, which she described as pure hell in conversations with friends. The stress of these events had a profound impact on her mental health, leading to a breakdown that she narrowly survived with the support of her children.

While Alexander focuses on her own healing and family life in Yorkshire, the family is now handling Holmes's financial affairs. The broadcaster has not been seen in public since June, and his long-term residence remains undecided. Alexander's recent cryptic posts emphasize finding peace and protecting energy amidst these turbulent events, highlighting her struggle to find comfort amid the exclusion she feels from Holmes's inner circle.

Sources familiar with the situation state that the Holmes clan has pulled together to form a close unit. However, Alexander has been left out in the cold, on her own, and that is very upsetting for her. Friends believe she has been cast aside by Holmes's former wives and their children as they navigate what his future holds. This exclusion has added to the emotional toll of the situation for Alexander.

Holmes underwent major spinal surgery in 2022 for slipped discs and has suffered various other health issues over the past years. Despite his physical struggles, he had previously expressed a strong connection with Alexander, describing her as a tonic to his health woes. He enjoyed walks in the countryside and going for Chinese food with her, noting that they bonded over their love of food.

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It is now thought that Holmes's recovery is taking longer than expected. Despite vowing in June to make a full recovery and return to his anchor role at GB News, those close to him are resigned to the fact that he will not be returning to the studio soon. The broadcaster's absence has left a void in his professional life while his personal life remains in a state of flux.

The situation highlights the complex dynamics of Holmes's relationship with his family and partner. The unity displayed by his ex-wives and children contrasts sharply with the isolation felt by Alexander. As Holmes continues his recovery, the question of where he will reside remains unanswered, with his financial and personal matters being managed by those closest to him.