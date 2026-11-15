Kathy Ireland reveals husband’s terrifying rescue from exploding boat inferno: ‘My heart is both heavy and full’

The supermodel and her husband, Greg Olsen, have been married since 1988.

Kathy Ireland is expressing her relief that her longtime husband, Greg Olsen, was able to escape a horrific boat explosion.

“Engine exploded and a fire quickly melted all navigation equipment and survival raft! ” the supermodel, 63,shared Friday, which included footage of the vessel ablaze on the water with clouds of black smoke billowing out of the flames. Ireland explained that she was “on the road for business and grandchildren,” which left Greg “out alone” on the boat.

Also read Husband of ’90s Supermodel Escapes Dramatic Boat Explosion

“Life is really hard and really beautiful,” she wrote of him making it out unscathed. “God is great. ” Kathy Ireland revealed in an Instagram Reel shared Friday that her husband, Greg Olsen, was rescued after his boat exploded, as seen above. Ireland said Olsen was “out alone” when the tragedy occurred.

Friday that Olsen jumped into the Pacific Ocean before being rescued off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, by a good Samaritan in a kayak. The incident, which left him with no injuries, occurred roughly three miles offshore from El Capitan State Beach on Tuesday. Ireland also added a note she sent Olsen about the ordeal and the tragedy that befell his beloved boat, the 4th Watch.

“My heart is both heavy and full. Heavy because I know the love, sweat and life you poured into this vessel,” her message to Olsen began.

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“This vessel brought so much joy and so many blessings to our family and countless others. My heart is heavy with yours. ” Ireland called the 4th Watch “more than a boat” and said her heart was “full because of the outpouring of love and support” that had been sent their way.

“This vessel brought so much joy and so many blessings to our family and countless others,” Ireland wrote of the boat, named the 4th Watch. “Life is really hard and really beautiful,” Ireland wrote of Olsen surviving the incident.

“God is great. ”“I’m so thankful to all who rushed to pray and come to your rescue,” she continued.

“I’m so thankful God gifted you with a brilliant mind to navigate this disaster so seamlessly. I’m eternally thankful to Him for loving and rescuing you. ” “Though the vessel is no more, the 4th Watch is forever. You named that boat so profoundly.

He has so much ahead for you! I’m so proud of you,” the actress and businesswoman concluded. In a post of his own, alongside a photo of the ship from better days, Olsen wrote of the boat, “I loved her. This is how she deserves to be remembered.

I’m so so sad. ”Ireland and Olsen married in 1988 and have welcomed three children during their marriage. Ireland, pictured above in June 2026, is known for numerous appearances in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and being dubbed the world’s richest supermodel. Ireland married Olsen, a physician, in 1988.

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During their nearly four-decade marriage, the couple has welcomed three children: son Erik, 32, and daughters Lily, 28, and Chloe, 23.the world’s richest supermodelThe fashion icon largely amassed her staggering wealth from licensing her name to scores of products throughout the years via her company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide.for allegedly fumbling her massive fortune, accusing her former team of betraying her trust “on a staggering and unconscionable scale. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Kathy Ireland revealed in an Instagram Reel shared Friday that her husband, Greg Olsen, was rescued after his boat exploded, as seen above. Ireland said Olsen was"out alone" when the tragedy occurred. "This vessel brought so much joy and so many blessings to our family and countless others," Ireland wrote of the boat, named the 4th Watch.

"Life is really hard and really beautiful," Ireland wrote of Olsen surviving the incident.

"God is great. "Ireland and Olsen married in 1988 and have welcomed three children during their marriage. Ireland, pictured above in June 2026, is known for numerous appearances in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and being dubbed the world's richest supermodel.