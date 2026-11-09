New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she's open to a 2028 vice presidential run, telling The New York Times she 'didn't get to where I am by slamming doors.'

NYC ICE chief fires back at far-left politicians seeking to abolish agency: 'Change the law'The next generation of workers is taking its talent and spending power to this Southern stateCongress returns to brutal lame-duck stretch with shutdown deadline, leadership races: 'Closet is full of s—'Joe Biden says cancer slowed him down, limiting memoir promotion tourElon Musk’s Austin home targeted by well-funded leftist groups aboard party busesAfter GOP's brutal midterms, ‘Chuck Norris of Florida politics’ tells party to 'get up and fight'Democrats’ midterm sweep opens path to bypassing Electoral College by 2028Socialist lawmakers could complicate Jeffries' leadership, Kellyanne Conway warnsInside progressive Democrats' push to bypass Electoral CollegeBernie Sanders urges Democrats to balance Trump probes with legislative agenda Kathy Hochul defeats Bruce Blakeman in NY gubernatorial race, Fox News projects Fox News projects New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul has defeated challenger Bruce Blakeman in the New York gubernatorial race, securing another term on 'FOX News Democracy 26.

Also read Ro Khanna Confirms 2028 Presidential Bid, Cites Generational Shift and Economic Vision

'Fresh off her re-election victory, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is not ruling out a spot on the 2028 Democratic presidential ticket as the party begins looking toward the next White House race.by The New York Times what her response would be if a 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful was seeking a running mate, Hochul indicated she would be open to the idea.

Hochul's comments come as Democrats begin looking toward the 2028 presidential election, with several high-profile figures floated as potential contenders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov.

Advertisement

Josh Shapiro. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, seen at a press conference in New York City on March 3, 2025, is seeking re-election next year for a second four-year term. The Democratic governor, however, also emphasized that her current priority is"fighting" on behalf of New Yorkers as governor.

"So, as someone who has the support of the people of my state — and they know I’m fighting for them for the next four years, I’m going to keep doing that," Hochul told the NYT. ," she added.

"People saw the broad appeal of that. I want to become a national voice on that issue as well, and how other states can do it.

"Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, speaks during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter in New York, US, on Thursday, March 5, 2026. "Clearly she hasn’t been in the discourse with more nationally prominent Democrats around the country, but I wouldn’t take that as a disadvantage," Isaac Goldberg, a New York-basedHochul's comments come after she defeated Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman in New York's gubernatorial race on Tuesday, securing 59.7% of the vote to Blakeman's 40.1%,in response to her election victory that she"will always believe in New York" because she knows"our best days are ahead.

Advertisement

"at Politico’s New York Agenda: Albany Summit in March that Democrats have a"deep bench" of"highly qualified" governors who could make presidential bids in 2028. "We are so damn lucky," Hochul said at the summit. "We have the deepest bench I’ve seen in years of highly qualified individuals that have been battle tested. Maybe I have a bias toward governors but they’re all my friends.

"The Empire State governor notably told Politico in an October interview that she felt"excited" about the prospect of a Democrat-led Congress attempting to stall Trump's agenda via probes and hearings.