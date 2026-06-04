Kathy Hilton Resigns as West Hollywood Pride Parade Grand Marshal: Public Support and Allegations of Homophobia

Kathy Hilton, the actress and fashion designer, announced that she will no longer serve as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. Allegations of homophobia have been raised regarding her public statements regarding the community, leading to the cancellation of her booking for the event. The statement also highlights her continued support of LGBTQ+ causes and visibility through her participation in GLAAD initiatives and organizations. Open dialogue and mutual respect are sought to ensure the future evolution of the events honoring the LGBTQ+ community and its spirit of community celebration and belonging. The controversy and the growing need for visibility and inclusivity within the community are topics of ongoing conversation. The artistic and cultural contributions of the LGBTQ+ community should be celebrated and honored in future efforts to strengthen the unity and visibility of these events that go beyond personal bias and prejudice.

will no longer serve as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Pride Parade due to a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am honored to have been considered for this recognition and appreciative of the support I have received from members of the community throughout the years,” Hilton, 67,on Wednesday, June 3. “My reason for wanting to be involved in this year’s WeHo Pride weekend was simple: to celebrate, support, and share in the joy of a community that means a great deal to so many people.

Pride is, and always will be, about celebrating and uplifting LGBTQ+ voices, experiences, and achievements. ” Her statement went on, “I respect the thoughtful conversations that have taken place and remain deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes and visibility, including through my participation in GLAAD initiatives and events, and longstanding support of organizations such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation since its inception, Dr.“My support for the community and WeHo Pride is unwavering.

This monumentally important event has always had a special place in my heart, and I will always cherish the experience I had acting as Grand Marshal of the LA Pride parade with my daughter in 2005,” she continued.

“Thank you to everyone who works so hard to make it happen, and I wish the community nothing but love, joy, and a fantastic WeHo Pride weekend. ”Keeping it in the family? Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton‘s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years — and filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t any different.

The tension between the sisters came to a head during a cast trip to Aspen in a as “a vocal and visible supporter of the community” and credited her with using her “platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights. ” “I ask sincerely—what has this lady done for the LGBT+ community?? ” another commenter asked the City of West Hollywood. A third Instagram user urged WeHo Pride organizers to cancel the booking, writing, “@wehopride it’s not too late to take this back.

” The City of West Hollywood subsequently clarified that Pride Parade grand marshals are chosen “in recognition of their visibility, allyship, and support for the LGBTQ+ community. ” “Kathy Hilton has publicly supported LGBTQ+ causes and visibility, including through her participation in GLAAD events and initiatives,” a statement from the City added.

“At the same time, we acknowledge that concerns raised by West Hollywood residents, stakeholders, and LGBTQ+ community members are important and deserve to be heard. We are listening. We believe that WeHo Pride is strengthened by open dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to equality and inclusion. ”On Wednesday, a new statement from WeHo Pride addressed Hilton standing down as the grand marshal.

“The City of West Hollywood and WeHo Pride Parade organizers thank Kathy Hilton for her grace and her continued support of the LGBTQ+ community,” their statement read. “Pride has always been strongest when it genuinely reflects the community. WeHo Pride is strengthened by open dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to inclusion.

” They continued, “The City of West Hollywood remains dedicated to ensuring that WeHo Pride continues to be a joyful celebration rooted in visibility, belonging, and respect, and welcomes ongoing community conversations that help it to evolve while honoring its history and purpose. The WeHo Pride Parade is a celebration of community, and we are proud to welcome nearly 120 parade entries this year.

We look forward to a parade and weekend that honors the spirit and extraordinary contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. ”.

While Kathy never publicly stated whether or not she voted for Trump, 79, to be president, she and her husband,Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Kathy Hilton kept her distance from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until season 11, but that didn’t mean her rocky relationship with Kyle Richards wasn’t a topic of discussion on the Bravo series. When RHOBH premiered in 2010, Kyle was joined by sister Kim Richards — and by the end of the season, the .

“I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong? ’ She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f***ing f**,’ and walked off. ” Kathy denied ever using a homophobic slur, telling Cohen, 58, “I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster. Nobody else heard that, and anyone who knows me knows I don’t talk like that. ”'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown's Cause of Death Revealed





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Kathy Hilton West Hollywood Pride Parade Grand Marshal LGBTQ+ Community Homophobia GLAAD Allegations Controversy Visibility Inclusivity LGBTQ+ Causes

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