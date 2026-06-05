Kathy Hilton out as West Hollywood Pride Parade Grand Marshal Icon

Kathy Hilton has agreed to withdraw as the 'Grand Marshal Icon' for Sunday's West Hollywood Pride Parade.

Kathy Hilton has agreed to withdraw as the "Grand Marshal Icon" for Sunday's West Hollywood Pride Parade, following some community concerns about her ties to President Donald Trump and a recent accusation that she uttered a gay slur, an allegation she has flatly denied.

The decision by the socialite and wife of hotel heir Rick Hilton was announced in a joint statement with WeHo Pride organizers. In that statement, organizers said the announcement of Hilton as the Grand Marshal Icon "has generated a range of perspectives across our community.

" "In recent days, community members have shared thoughtful feedback regarding the role and significance of Pride honorees. The city of West Hollywood is grateful for the respectful and sincere dialogue that has taken place. These conversations reflect the passion people have for WeHo Pride and underscore the importance of ensuring that WeHo Pride continues to honor the history, values, and diverse voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

"After thoughtful discussions, the city of West Hollywood, the WeHo Pride production team, and Kathy Hilton have determined that the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade will not designate a Grand Marshal Icon honoree. " Hilton said in a statement she was "honored to have been considered for this recognition and appreciative of the support I have received from members of the community throughout the years.

" She said she wanted to be involved in the event "to celebrate, support, and share in the joy of a community that means a great deal to so many people. Pride is, and always will be, about celebrating and uplifting LGBTQ+ voices, experiences, and achievements.

" "I respect the thoughtful conversations that have taken place and remain deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes and visibility, including through my participation in GLAAD initiatives and events, and longstanding support of organizations such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation since its inception, Dr. Mathilde Krim, God's Love We Deliver, and Project Angel Food. My support for the community and WeHo Pride is unwavering.

"This monumentally important event has always had a special place in my heart, and I will always cherish the experience I had acting as Grand Marshal of the LA Pride parade with my daughter in 2005. Thank you to everyone who works so hard to make it happen, and I wish the community nothing but love, joy, and a fantastic WeHo Pride weekend.

" Some questions arose following Hilton's appointment as Grand Marshal Icon about her ties to Trump, with whom she and her husband have had a social relationship in the past, including attending a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. More recently, Hilton's castmate on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne, accused Hilton of uttering a gay slur during a cast outing in Aspen, Colorado.

Hilton strongly denied the accusation WeHo Pride weekend festivities will officially begin Friday night with the OUTLOUD music festival at West Hollywood Park. Musical performances will continue through the weekend, headlined on Saturday by the Pussycat Dolls, making their only North American stop on the current world tour. The Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday.

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