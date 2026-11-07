Kathy Hilton Reveals Daughter Paris Hilton Joined Annual Holiday Party Amid Charity Updates

Kathy Hilton celebrated the festive season with a star-studded pajama party at her Bel-Air mansion on November 5, featuring luxury brands and charitable donations.

Paris Hilton joined her mother Kathy Hilton at the annual holiday pajama party held at the family Bel-Air residence on Thursday, November 5, marking a star-studded start to the festive season. The reality television icon welcomed an exclusive roster of celebrity guests to her sprawling estate to celebrate the arrival of the holidays.

The event, presented by Hunky Dory by Kathy Hilton, served as a high-profile gathering that seamlessly blended luxury entertainment with personal celebration. Kathy transformed the mansion into a winter wonderland, utilizing the help of her elves to decorate every corner of the home with intricate, festive details.

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A lavishly decorated Christmas tree adorned every room throughout the estate, creating a cohesive and opulent visual theme for the evening. This grand display underscored the extravagant nature of the invitation-only event hosted by the former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.

Cocktails flowed continuously throughout the evening, providing refreshment for the arriving attendees. A Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine took pride of place in Kathy's dining room, ensuring guests had constant access to premium beverages while mingling with the celebrity crowd.

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Guests were treated to an immersive shopping experience featuring a curated collection of Kathy's must-have brands and products available throughout the mansion. Attendees could wander between stations, pick up holiday goodies, and enjoy festive pampering alongside Paris and other VIPs.

Among the highlights was a Hunky Dory-themed Printfresh pajama collection, personalized Theo Grace Lucky Me Clover Initial Bag Charms, and Touche hand cream and driving gloves complete with onsite embroidery. These items were paired with a Hilton x Ruggable holiday collection of doormats and custom mahjong mats.

Beauty lovers were equally spoiled with expert services from various high-end vendors. Ardell offered expert lash applications, while Locks & Mane provided hair extensions and styling by Drybar. Guests could finish their looks with custom Hunky Dory scrunchies created by The Sis Kiss.

The evening also featured Revive's skincare advent calendar pop-up, Niagen IVs from Niagen Bioscience, and Addyi's Pillow Talk Tarot with a celebrity astrologer. These activities added a layer of personal care and wellness to the social gathering, enhancing the overall guest experience for Paris and her peers.

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The event supported several charitable organizations, including Animal Haven, Camp Cocker Rescue, and Yogi's House. Notably, the party also raised awareness and funds for Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the LA Mission, reflecting the season of giving.

Kathy Hilton recently made a special appearance at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion set to ensure the event was hunky dory. A post on Bravo's Instagram on January 27 confirmed her presence, showing her in a sequined knee-length skirt as she supported her sister's television endeavors.

During the celebrations, Kathy admitted that putting together the elaborate event took plenty of planning and hard work in the lead up. She has endured several ups and downs throughout her time in the spotlight as the eldest of three famous sisters.

Kim and Kyle Richards have followed in Kathy's famous footsteps within the reality television landscape. Her journey began as a child actress appearing in several TV shows before becoming a staple of reality television culture and a successful businesswoman.