Kathy Hilton Addresses Real Housewives Drama and Holiday Party Details

Kathy Hilton discusses the volatile friendship between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley while hosting her annual holiday pajama party at her Bel-Air mansion on November 5.

Kathy Hilton hosted her annual holiday pajama party at her lavish Bel-Air mansion on Thursday, November 5. The reality star welcomed a star-studded guest list to celebrate the start of the festive season alongside her daughter Nicky.

Friendship Dynamics Between Richards and Kemsley

Kathy Hilton described the current status of the friendship between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley as fluctuating significantly. She stated that the relationship is up and down, noting that things get better and then they do not. Kathy emphasized that she loves Dorit and considers her a wonderful mother with a heart of gold.

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Hilton suggested that Dorit has come into her own recently. She recalled being in Italy last year trying to persuade Dorit to return from a period where she felt empowered and resistant to rejoining the group. Kathy believed that Dorit needed to go through that experience to find her footing again.

Annual Pajama Party Celebrations and Guest List

The event took place at Kathy Hilton's Los Angeles mansion, featuring festive fun and holiday cheer. Guests received an ultimate gift bag filled with items selected by the host. Kathy expressed excitement about this being her favorite time of year and her love for setting tables for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

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Nicky Hilton joined the festivities wearing Printfresh PJs. The gathering brought together friends and family for an evening dedicated to the holiday spirit. The party served as a counterpoint to the ongoing tensions within the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Reflections on Tahoe Trip and New Cast Members

Kathy Hilton commented on the recent Tahoe trip, describing it as both fun and exciting but also containing lots of drama. She noted that most of the cast members have not seen each other since that trip. Filming sessions occur frequently, making it difficult to discuss past events openly due to microphones.

Hilton expressed admiration for new cast members Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor. Although she does not consider herself a television aficionado, she was impressed by their performance. The pair joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, generating interest among fans awaiting the next season.

Future Season Expectations and Holiday Focus

Fans are eagerly waiting for a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to premiere in 2027. During this interim period, Kathy is focused on making the holiday season merry and bright for her friends and family. Her priority remains hosting successful gatherings rather than engaging in media criticism.