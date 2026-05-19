Kathy Griffin Goes Public with Mysterious New Boyfriend Months Following Divorce

Kathy Griffin officially announces her new boyfriend on Instagram, 16 months after her second divorce. The comedian shares insights into her relationship with a partner who deals with Asperger's syndrome and OCD, while also reflecting on her complicated romantic history and career in stand-up comedy.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has officially announced her new relationship on Instagram, 16 months after her divorce from her second husband, Randy Bick, was finalized. At 65 years old, the Emmy-winning performer, who boasts a following of 4.2 million on social media, shared a post with the caption, 'We're insta official.

Deal with it. (to any straight guy that is secretly hot for me, but is afraid of what his 'bro' friends would say).

' The announcement sparked speculation among fans, who compared Griffin's new boyfriend to several well-known figures, including Lance Armstrong, Tony Hawk, and Ron Reagan. However, Griffin quickly clarified that her new partner is neither famous nor affiliated with the entertainment industry. Griffin first revealed details about her new beau during an episode of her YouTube vlog, Talk Your Head Off, last week. Describing the situation, she remarked, 'It's really fun, like, I'm having fun.

This guy lives in another state. Like, I don't know if it could ever be anything.

' Griffin acknowledged that while she knows her new boyfriend through a mutual acquaintance, he is not someone she met through a dating app. The comedian also shared that her new partner deals with Asperger's syndrome and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, describing him as 'super smart' and unphilbyed by her celebrity status. Griffin reflected on her past relationships, noting that she has struggled in previous romantic endeavors.

She admitted that her recent divorce was particularly challenging, describing it as more painful than her experience with cancer. Griffin also recalled her past marriages and relationships, including allegations that her first husband, Matt Moline, stole $72,000 from her. Griffin previously dated Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and was in a four-year relationship with her tour manager, both of which ended in notable separations. Reflecting on her recovery process, Griffin mentioned that she has found solace in her stand-up comedy career.

She is set to resume her New Face, New Tour on September 11 at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma, Washington. Griffin holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of televised stand-up specials by a comedian, with a total of 23 to her name. Throughout her career, Griffin has continued to produce content for her nearly million-strong YouTube channel and remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry





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