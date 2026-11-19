Kathryn Newton, Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine and Scott Eastwood are on set for 'Sorry About My Friends,' an indie rom-com from director Alex Hardcastle.

Kathryn Newton, Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine & Scott Eastwood To Star In Rom-Com ‘Sorry About My Friends’Add us as a Google Preferred Source Plot details haven’t been disclosed.

Script is by Kylie Brakeman and Patrick McDonald. Tom Butterfield is producing for Culmination Productions, alongside Gramercy Park. Peachtree and Dobrev are exec producing, with Harry White from Culmination handling sales. , opposite Lucas Hedges, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Geraldine Viswanathan, Newton will next be seen reprising her role as Cassie Lang in Marvel’sJack Whitehall, Nina Dobrev, Greg Kinnear & Andie MacDowell Set For Rom-Com 'Honeymooners'; HanWay & CAA Launch For AFMfrom Michael Diliberti, as we first reported.

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He is repped by CAA, Avalon Television and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. , topped Netflix’s charts in more than 60 countries. He’s also a prolific television director whose credits include the pilot ofPar+ Orders ‘Clandestine’ Starring Brit Marling & Tilda Swinton From ‘OA’ CreatorsMichelle Monaghan & Justin Theroux Plan ‘Sleepover’ With Blumhouse Atomic, Uni