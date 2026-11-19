Bachelor Nation star Kathryn Kuch completed the 2026 New York City marathon shortly after giving birth, sharing her postpartum journey and the support that made it possible alongside NFL quarterback Sam Hartman.

Bachelor in Paradise alumna Kathryn Kuch celebrated a significant physical and personal milestone by completing the 2026 New York City marathon just months after welcoming her first child into the world. The 27-year-old former contestant shared her experience with Us Weekly, describing the achievement as an empowering moment that allowed her to reclaim her identity beyond motherhood. This feat comes less than a year after she gave birth to her daughter in December 2023 alongside her fiancé, NFL quarterback Sam Hartman.

Kuch Shares Postpartum Marathon Run Story

Kuch detailed the emotional and physical journey of training for the race while navigating the rigorous demands of early parenthood. She noted that she had not yet experienced a full night of uninterrupted sleep up to the point of the marathon, yet she maintained her training schedule and dedicated time to herself. She attributed this ability to the robust support system provided by her family and partner at home, which allowed her to balance elite athletic performance with new motherhood responsibilities.

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The runner emphasized that her goal was not just personal satisfaction but also to serve as an example for other women. She stated that she wants to empower other mothers to take time for themselves because self-care is important even when daily schedules are chaotic. Kuch explained that the journey to that starting line took significant work, but the feeling of accomplishment upon finishing was profound and worth the effort.

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Sam Hartman Balances NFL and Fatherhood

While Kuch focused on her athletic achievement, her fiancé Sam Hartman remains deeply engaged with his professional career on the gridiron. The 27-year-old quarterback expressed excitement about returning to his day job of throwing the football, as seen in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 17. Hartman indicated that his primary focus is on his NFL responsibilities while simultaneously adjusting to life as a father to their young daughter.

The couple, who host the Netflix Original podcast