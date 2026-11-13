Kathryn Flett Grief Journey Egypt Pyramid Jackson Flett

Writer Kathryn Flett visits the Great Pyramid of Giza with son Rider on the third anniversary of Jackson's death, sharing a poignant moment with a stranger about loss and endurance.

Kathryn Flett navigated the tight confines of the Great Pyramid of Giza on Sunday 20 September during a deeply personal pilgrimage to Egypt. After spending 45 minutes processing complex emotions within the King's Chamber, she descended the Grand Gallery, a structure measuring 46 metres long and 8.5 metres high.

As Flett moved downward, she encountered a much younger woman climbing in the opposite direction. The stranger, described as slender and fit-looking, paused to grab Flett's arm. The woman, who appeared to be roughly half Flett's age, admitted she was struggling with the physical exertion and heat.

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Shared Struggle Inside Pyramid

The young woman asked Flett for advice on how to manage the climb, noting that she was much older and therefore presumably more capable of enduring the challenge. Flett responded by explaining that she had waited 54 years to visit the site and did not intend to waste the opportunity.

Flett urged the younger traveler to push forward, emphasizing that she would not regret the effort. The brief exchange ended with the younger woman smiling and continuing her ascent, leaving both travelers to process the oppressive atmosphere of the ancient tomb.

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Both women were dealing with significant physical discomfort, including claustrophobia and the intense heat deep inside the limestone and granite structure. The pyramid itself is estimated to weigh 2.1 million tons, creating a heavy and overwhelming environment for visitors navigating its narrow passages.

Commemorating Jackson Flett

For Flett, this journey marked the third anniversary of the accidental death of her 21-year-old son, Jackson Flett. She has chosen to spend each of these painful anniversaries in different global locations to find new horizons. The first anniversary in 2024 was spent in Marrakesh with her son Rider.

The second anniversary last year involved a long weekend in Riga, Latvia, a city Flett noted was the closest she would ever get to Russia again. This year, she traveled to Cairo with Rider and brought some of Jackson's ashes to scatter in a location that fascinated both mother and son.

Gap Afterlife and Global Scattering

Flett refers to her recent travels as Jackson's gap afterlife, a tribute to the gap year he was about to begin when he died shortly after graduating. The concept began with a trip to Australia last year, where she and Rider scattered ashes of her father, who died in 2019, in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

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The original plan to scatter her father's remains in July 2020 was delayed by the pandemic and later complicated by Jackson's sudden death. During their Easter weekend trip last year, Flett and Rider scattered both their father's and half of Jackson's ashes in Byron Bay during a tropical rainstorm.

The remaining half of Jackson's ashes are held by his father. Flett has since scattered portions of her share in various locations, including the Great Barrier Reef, Thailand with friends, Latvia, Mallorca, Portugal, and Corfu. She intends to scatter the rest in places Jackson would have loved before keeping a small portion for herself.

Visits to King Tut and Giza

The trip to Egypt also included a visit to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza to see the personal effects of King Tutankhamun. Flett recalled first viewing King Tut's artifacts at The British Museum in 1972, a trip she took with her father after a six-hour queue.

The experience in Giza allowed Flett to revisit the tomb of the 19-year-old pharaoh with her surviving son Rider. The visit served as a poignant parallel to her own loss, connecting the ancient world's fascination with youth and legacy to her contemporary grief.