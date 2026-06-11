Kathryn Dennis Sentenced to Over a Decade in Prison for Fatal DUI Crash, Southern Charm Alum

Kathryn Dennis, a Southern Charm alum, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence. She was also linked to a federal money-laundering scheme involving drug trafficking.

Kathryn Dennis , a Southern Charm alum, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence. She failed to yield to the motorcyclist, Marshall, and collided with him, causing his death.

Dennis was arrested later that day when she returned home. She was behind the wheel of a 2011 Cadillac SUV and had a blood alcohol content of 0.19 when the crash occurred. Dennis was also linked to a federal money-laundering scheme involving drug trafficking. Mackenzie Shirilla, the subject of a Netflix documentary, became the subject of national attention after a fatal car crash in Strongsville, Ohio, in July 2022.

The Crash explores the chilling details of the case and the impact it had on Shirilla and her loved ones





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Kathryn Dennis Southern Charm Alum Fatal DUI Crash Motorcyclist Marshall Federal Investigation Money-Laundering Scheme Drug Trafficking Mackenzie Shirilla Netflix Documentary The Crash Strongsville Ohio Car Crash Career Public Servant Grossly Impaired Witnesses Deterrent Drinking And Driving

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