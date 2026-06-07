The backlash against 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has escalated, with Lucasfilm's president Kathleen Kennedy being blamed for a 'major disturbance in the force' and controversial storyline elements in the controversial Disney film. The movie, released in 2018, underperformed with a disappointing $393 million global box office.

, which petered out with a $214 million domestic gross and a $179 million overseas gross, for a global total of $393 million.movie, it revealed a major disturbance in the force, and that disturbance went by the name of Kathleen “The Force Is Female” Kennedy.

Remember,is a movie that told fans that the legendary Lando Calrissian would be revealed as a robot-humping “pansexual. ” I don’t know what a pansexual is. I don’t want to know what a pansexual is. But I do know it’s gross.

At this rate, it is reasonable to assume The Mandalorian and Grogu will not hit $200 million domestic. As That Park Placewould need to keep generating meaningful weekend and weekday grosses for several more weeks despite already showing signs of front-loaded demand. Its current domestic multiplier is weak, and its second-weekend decline suggests that the most motivated fans already turned out early.two weekends.

This weekend won’t add much to that total, so the overseas box office is not coming to the rescue. They annihilated these golden geese by feminizing them, adding gay stuff, shaming us with obnoxious identity and sexual politics, taking all of the fun out of everything, and then scolding us as racists, sexists, and homophobes when we complained or didn’t bother to show up.





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