Katherine Ryan hosts Have I Got News For You on December 4, following a BBC ruling that upheld complaints about her offensive remarks regarding Victoria Beckham.

Katherine Ryan is set to return to the host seat on the BBC satire program Have I Got News For You. Her return comes one month after the network upheld viewer complaints regarding an offensive joke she made about Victoria Beckham during a previous broadcast. The upcoming episode is scheduled to air on Friday, December 4, marking Ryan's sixth time fronting the long-running show.

BBC Investigation Upholds Viewer Complaints

The decision follows a thorough internal investigation conducted by the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit, which concluded that the comedian crossed editorial lines. Two viewers had formally complained about the November 2025 segment, describing the remark as gratuitously offensive. The complaints specifically targeted Ryan for linking an obscene term to the former Spice Girl and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham.

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The controversy stemmed from a discussion about David Beckham, who was not knighted in 2013 despite expectations. During the segment, it was revealed that David allegedly used a derogatory term in an email to his publicist to express his outrage at the honours committee's decision. Panellist Maisie Adam referenced this alleged email, using the letter C to represent the word David reportedly used.

The Executive Complaints Unit determined that Adam's usage was justified because it directly referenced the alleged quote from Sir David. However, the ruling found no editorial justification for Katherine Ryan's subsequent follow-up comment. The commission stated that presenting Victoria Beckham as equivalent to an offensive slur lacked any necessary context or defense for broadcast.

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Comedian Defends Remarks With Personal Context

Following the initial controversy, Katherine Ryan responded to the backlash through her social media channels. She attributed her lapse in judgment to the physical and mental exhaustion of caring for a newborn infant. Ryan described her state at the time as matrescence, a term referring to the psychological transition of becoming a mother.

In a posted video, she admitted that there was no defense for her words but explained she was working with a ten-day-old baby nearby. She questioned whether she should have stayed home rather than coming to the studio. Her comments sparked a broader debate online, with Ryan noting the complexity of calling another woman a slur, even in jest.

Ryan also addressed the disparity in how such remarks might be perceived depending on the target. She suggested that a similar comment directed at male comedians, such as Jimmy Carr, might not have generated the same level of controversy. She maintained that the audience at the time understood the comment as a joke, citing their positive reaction during the taping.

Next Episode Features Guest Panellists

The upcoming episode will feature Richard Osman and Cathy Newman as guest panellists. This lineup will allow Ryan to step back into her familiar role while the network moves forward from the previous incident. Ryan stated she had previously sent a message to Victoria Beckham to clarify that the comment was a stupid joke without malicious intent.

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The return of the comedian signals the BBC's confidence in moving past the editorial misstep. Fans and critics alike will watch to see how the show handles future segments involving public figures. The December 4 broadcast will serve as the next test for the program's tone and comedic boundaries.

Ryan's return is significant as it demonstrates the network's willingness to allow hosts to continue working after resolved complaints. The incident has already become a notable part of the show's recent history. It highlights the ongoing challenges of satire when referencing high-profile celebrity couples.

The BBC has not issued any further statements regarding potential changes to their hosting roster. For now, the focus remains on the new episode and the fresh guest participants. Ryan is expected to bring her usual sharp wit to the December 4 installment.