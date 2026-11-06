Katherine Ryan Reacts to Russell Brand Conviction With Grief and Relief

Katherine Ryan shares her complex emotional response to Russell Brand's rape conviction, citing relief at justice served but grief for survivors, while criticizing his barrister's conduct.

Comedian Katherine Ryan has expressed a profound mix of grief and relief following the conviction of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault. The Canadian stand-up star described feeling dysregulated and caught off-guard by the guilty verdict, which was delivered earlier this week. Ryan emphasized that the legal outcome validates the trauma experienced by survivors who came forward despite Brand's fame and power.

Ryan's Complex Emotional Response to Verdict

Speaking on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Katherine Ryan explained that the decision brought a nuanced mix of emotions for many women in the industry. She noted that while there is a significant level of relief that justice has been served, this feeling is accompanied by deep grief for those who have been hurt. Ryan stated she would never dance on graves, acknowledging the serious nature of the crimes proven in court.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault, Remanded in Custody

Ryan reflected on the bravery of the survivors who testified, noting they had nothing to gain and faced a legion of fans ready to attack them. She expressed worry about the narrative that Brand has cultivated, where he presents himself as a martyr to a growing audience. This perspective often casts the courageous survivors as the villains in their own stories, according to Ryan.

Historical Confrontations on Roast Battle

Widely speculated to be referring to her 2018 appearance on Comedy Central's Roast Battle, Katherine Ryan has long suspected Brand was a predator. During that show, she repeatedly fired allegations on-camera that Brand sexually assaulted women. Although these comments were never aired in the final broadcast, sources told the Daily Mail that Brand was absolutely furious about the confrontations.

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Additional sources claimed that Brand demanded producers protect him from other panellists making such comments during the filming. Despite the on-air tensions, Brand subsequently featured on Roast Battle for one series. Ryan's confrontations reportedly revealed that comedians in the industry were openly discussing Brand's alleged predatory behavior at that time.

Earlier Claims to Louis Theroux

Before the recent verdict, Katherine Ryan had claimed in an interview with Louis Theroux that she knew a predator was working in the entertainment industry. She mentioned having been on a TV programme with this individual and told him to his face that he was a predator. However, she refused to name the male comic, describing the situation as a litigious minefield due to his very good lawyers.

Ryan stated that the accusations were an open secret and that the sources she encountered were very credible. She faced criticism in the past for not naming the person in question publicly, but maintained that it was not her story to tell. She reiterated these sentiments during an appearance on Desert Island Discs in 2023, confirming her long-standing belief in the allegations.

Condemnation of Defense Barrister's Behavior

Katherine Ryan also voiced strong disapproval of the actions taken by Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC. After the trial, Winter launched into a tirade against Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin, whose investigation led to the victims coming forward. He told her, I hope you are pleased with yourself, before adding that justice had not been done and that she had fouled it up.

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Ryan described Winter's conduct as unprofessional, inappropriate, and aggressive, calling it really sickening. During the trial, Winter had argued that reporting by Urwin and others had poisoned the well, making a fair trial impossible. The trial judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, dismissed this attempt to block the trial from taking place due to negative media coverage.

Ryan highlighted that many women are now speaking privately and quietly to avoid being attacked and to keep each other safe. She warned that the fallout from the verdict could have lasting impacts on how society views these cases. Her comments underscore the ongoing tension between legal outcomes and public perception in high-profile sexual assault trials involving celebrities.