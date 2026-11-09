Katherine Ryan Celebrates Daughter Holland's Baptism in Cork

Comedian Katherine Ryan shared rare family photos marking her one-year-old daughter Holland's christening at St. Joseph's Church in Cork, Ireland, amidst recent reflections on the Russell Brand verdict.

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan marked the first birthday of her daughter, Holland, with a celebratory christening ceremony this weekend. The event took place at St. Joseph's Church in Cork, Ireland, where Ryan shared exclusive family photographs on Instagram to mark the milestone occasion.

Gold-Themed Family Celebration

Ryan, who is forty-three years old, coordinated a cohesive gold aesthetic for the family gathering, joking that the theme was inspired by Kerrygold butter. The Canadian-born entertainer wore a sparkling mididress designed by Self Portrait while holding baby Holland in her arms outside the church. Holland, who was born in October of the previous year, was the centerpiece of this rare public appearance by the family.

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Her partner, Bobby Kootstra, joined the celebration alongside their four children. The group included their eldest daughter, Violet, who is sixteen years old, and their youngest son, Fred, who is four. Also present were three-year-old Fenna and baby Holland, creating a full picture of Ryan's blended family unit during this significant religious and familial event.

Children Dressed in Matching Attire

The older children wore coordinated outfits that complemented the gold theme established by their mother. Fred and Fenna appeared in matching coats, while sixteen-year-old Violet opted for a stylish gold minidress paired with a camel coat. Ryan beamed with pride as she documented these moments, capturing the joy of her children dressed in their festive attire for the church service.

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Viewers on social media responded enthusiastically to the images, with fans commenting on how impressive it is for Ryan to manage such a complex dress code for a large family. Many noted the classiness of the looks, with one observer praising her ability to make everyone dress in a theme while maintaining a polished appearance. The comments section was filled with messages expressing obsession with the coordinated styles.

Reflections on Recent Legal Verdicts

The christening occurred shortly after Ryan discussed her emotional reaction to the conviction of comedian Russell Brand. She described feeling a complex mixture of grief and relief following Brand's guilty verdicts for rape and sexual assault. Brand now faces a potential sentence of up to ten years in jail for the offenses proven in court.

Ryan was among the first public figures to raise concerns about Brand's sexual behavior nearly a decade ago. She confronted him directly during their time as judges on Comedy Central's Roast Battle in 2018, where she referred to him as a sexual predator on air. These specific remarks were edited out by producers and never broadcast before Brand left the show after six episodes.

In subsequent years, Ryan continued to speak about her concerns, including a 2022 interview with Louis Theroux where she alluded to knowing a predator in the entertainment industry. She noted that many women speak privately about similar experiences, often to avoid attack and maintain safety. She emphasized the danger of the culture that allows such behavior to persist within showbusiness.

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Public Response and Future Outlook

On her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan expressed awe for the survivors who came forward despite Brand's fame, power, and resources. She stated that the verdict proved a terrible thing had happened and that justice had been served, though she remained concerned about the narrative Brand has cultivated online.

Ryan also made a cutting remark regarding Brand's new career as a Christian podcaster, questioning whether he can continue podcasting from jail. She highlighted the nuanced emotions felt by many women who remain quiet but are affected by these revelations. The family celebration in Cork provided a moment of personal joy amidst the broader cultural conversations surrounding accountability in the industry.