Katherine Jenkins Reveals 2026 M&S Christmas Single Details and Family Involvement

Classical singer Katherine Jenkins releases a festive reimagining of Belinda Carlisle's Heaven Is A Place On Earth for Marks and Spencer's 2026 holiday campaign alongside James Norton.

Katherine Jenkins has provided exclusive details on her role as the voice of Marks and Spencer's 2026 Christmas campaign, confirming that her reimagined version of the classic hit Heaven Is A Place On Earth serves as the emotional centerpiece of the brand's festive commercial. The world-renowned classical singer and co-founder of Cygnet gin describes the project as a major privilege, emphasizing that the track was designed to capture the magic of the season through a blend of operatic power and pop accessibility. This announcement marks the debut of Jenkins as the vocal anchor for the British retailer's highly anticipated holiday advertising push, which aims to resonate with audiences across the UK during the warm-up period for Christmas.

The musical arrangement behind the single involved a significant collaborative effort led by acclaimed producers Fraser T Smith and Tom Howe. Smith is widely recognized for his work on Adele's Set Fire to the Rain, while Howe is celebrated for his scores in Ted Lasso and Daisy Jones and the Six. Jenkins recorded the track alongside her two children, Aaliyah, aged eleven, and Xander, aged eight, who joined an adult choir and a children's choir. The arrangement featured a full string orchestra, tubular bells, and sleigh bells to enhance the festive atmosphere of the nearly forty-year-old song, creating a new anthem that aligns with the brand's tradition of high-production-value storytelling.

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Jenkins expressed deep pride in having her children participate in the recording, noting that they have been in studio environments with her since infancy. She observed that Xander appeared unusually nervous about delivering his best performance, highlighting the importance the young choir members placed on their contribution. She described the experience as feeling like a big family affair, a sentiment that mirrors the wholesome and emotional tone Marks and Spencer seeks to project with its annual Christmas advert. The singer emphasized that the song's core sentiment revolves around giving, forgiving, and finding heaven on earth through togetherness.

Filming for the commercial took place in August during a severe heatwave, presenting unique physical challenges for the cast and crew. James Norton, who starred in the advert alongside Jenkins, was required to wear a polo neck, leather jacket, and scarf, necessitating the use of industrial fans to keep him cool. Jenkins, by contrast, wore a short sparkly black dress, making the high temperatures more manageable for her. The production also featured actor Lucy Punch, and included a personal touch with Norton's father appearing as an extra in the fete scene, adding a layer of authenticity to the family-oriented narrative.

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Beyond the studio and filming set, Jenkins shared insights into her personal holiday preparations and beauty routines as she looks forward to the festive season. She cooks the Christmas dinner with her husband, Andrew Levitas,分工 preparing the turkey while she handles the vegetarian trimmings, including roast potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables. Jenkins stressed the importance of hydration for vocal health, attributing her skincare routine to lessons from her father, and mentioned using Biodance Bio-collagen masks and vitamin C supplements to maintain her appearance during the party season.

Jenkins also reflected on her recent twenty-fifth-anniversary tour, describing it as a reunion that provided deep emotional closure after a five-year hiatus. She noted that her confidence at age forty-six stems from a clear understanding of her identity and priorities, allowing her to be more selective with her projects. With her Cygnet gin empire now present in markets including the US, UAE, Singapore, Australia, and Italy, she continues to balance her musical career with her entrepreneurial ventures, looking ahead to new albums and international performances in the coming year.