Katherine Jenkins Stars in M&S 2026 Christmas Advert and Releases New Single

Katherine Jenkins unveils the M&S 2026 Christmas advert, reimagining Belinda Carlisle's hit. Learn about the festive campaign details, production secrets, and the singer's holiday traditions.

Classical vocalist Katherine Jenkins has officially launched the M&S 2026 Christmas advertising campaign, marking her debut as the voice of the season for the iconic British retailer. The highly anticipated commercial features a star-studded cast including actor James Norton and singer Lucy Punch, creating a festive spectacle that has captivated audiences across the nation. Jenkins brings her powerful vocals to a fresh interpretation of Belinda Carlisle's 1987 classic Heaven Is A Place On Earth, transforming it into a heartwarming holiday anthem. This release serves as the sonic backbone for Marks and Spencer's latest promotional reel, which premiered on television screens to kick off the Yuletide celebrations.

Reimagining a Classic Holiday Anthem

Jenkins approached the challenge of re-recording the decades-old track by infusing it with substantial Christmas magic, aiming to resonate with modern listeners while honoring the original's nostalgic appeal. She collaborated closely with producer Fraser T. Smith, known for his work with Adele, and Tom Howe, whose credits include Ted Lasso and Daisy Jones and the Six, to craft a sound that feels both grand and intimate. The arrangement features two distinct choirs, one adult and one children's group, alongside a string orchestra and an array of percussion instruments including tubular bells and sleigh bells. Jenkins also included her own children, eleven-year-old Aaliyah and eight-year-old Xander, in the children's choir, noting their natural comfort in the recording studio despite Xander's rare moment of pre-performance nervousness.

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Behind the Scenes of the M&S 2026 Production

The filming process for the M&S 2026 Christmas advert took place during an August heatwave, presenting unique physical challenges for the cast and crew despite the festive theme. Jenkins wore a short, sparkly black dress with exposed legs, while co-star James Norton endured the warm weather in a polo neck, leather jacket, and scarf, requiring industrial fans to help cool the set. Despite the uncomfortable temperatures, the atmosphere remained positive and energetic throughout the shoot, with Jenkins highlighting the camaraderie among the team. The production also featured a surprise cameo from James Norton's father, who appeared as an extra in the fete scene, adding a personal touch to the star-studded lineup.

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Festive Traditions and Family Celebrations

Looking ahead to the holiday season, Jenkins plans to celebrate with her family by preparing the Christmas dinner alongside her partner Andrew, who handles the turkey while she prepares the vegetarian trimmings. She emphasizes the importance of hydration for both her vocal health and general well-being during the busy party season, advocating for water as the key to looking and feeling good. Jenkins also reflected on her recent twenty-fifth anniversary tour, describing it as a significant reunion that highlighted her growth and confidence in her forties. She noted that knowing who she is and what she values has given her the conviction to choose her projects more selectively as she enters this new chapter of her life.