Katherine Heigl has described her 1994 film as creepy following Gerard Depardieu's acceptance of a sexual assault sentence. She shares new reflections on the plot and set conditions.

Actress Katherine Heigl has publicly labeled her 1994 debut film My Father The Hero as creepy and very disturbing. This strong reaction comes shortly after co-star Gerard Depardieu accepted an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women on a film set. The 48-year-old star shared her updated perspective on Instagram after re-watching the movie with her teenage daughters.

Modern Audience Reaction To Plot

Heigl revealed that she noticed the controversial nature of the film only after showing it to her daughters, aged 17 and 14. She wrote that she initially thought it would be fun to watch her younger self, but quickly realized the plot was highly problematic. She spent much of the runtime trying to explain why the premise seemed funny in 1994 rather than creepy by today's standards. The specific trigger for her post was a social media thread mislabeling the song Thank Heaven For Little Girls as I Collect Little Girls.

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Story Premise And Casting Details

The 1994 comedy centers on Nicole, a 14-year-old girl played by Heigl, who falls for an older boy while on holiday in the Bahamas. To impress him and appear more mature, Nicole pretends that her father, played by French actor Gerard Depardieu, is actually her romantic lover. The film is an American adaptation of a 1991 French original that leaned into European farce. Modern audiences and critics have since viewed the storyline as controversial and criticized the sexualization of the teenage character.

Set Conditions And Age Disparity

Heigl previously spoke about the production challenges on The Howard Stern Show in 2016. She admitted that the film was really inappropriate and stated it would not be made in Hollywood today. At the time of filming, Heigl was 14 years old, while her on-screen love interest Dalton James was 22. She recalled wearing a white thong swimming costume that was really hard for her to wear given her Mormon upbringing. She also noted that her first kiss was with the 22-year-old co-star, describing it as strange in retrospect but a dream come true at the time.

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Depardieu Conviction And Apology

The actress comments follow significant legal developments for her former co-star. Gerard Depardieu admitted to sexually assaulting two women on a film set and dropped his appeal against a 2025 conviction. He accepted an 18-month suspended sentence and issued a written statement offering deep apologies. Depardieu stated that he long hid behind provocation and crude humor on set, believing his actions had no consequences from someone in his position of power. He acknowledged that he belonged to a world that no longer exists and withdrew his appeal.

Historical Stance On Production

Despite the current condemnation of the film and the conviction of her co-star, Heigl has consistently maintained that nothing inappropriate happened on the set of My Father The Hero. In 2016, she watched the film with her 14-year-old niece and concluded it was really inappropriate for modern times. She agreed with the host of The Howard Stern Show that such a plot would never fly in contemporary Hollywood. Heigl, who has two daughters Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun and Adalaide Marie Hope, continues to reflect on how industry standards have evolved since her teenage years.