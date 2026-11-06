Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh argues that celebrating separate ethnic identities in schools fosters division. She advocates for multicultural patriotism to unite diverse British students.

Katharine Birbalsingh argues that school initiatives encouraging students to display flags from their ancestral homelands are fundamentally divisive and counterproductive to national unity. Observing children waving Jamaican, Palestinian, Turkish, and Romanian flags at a bus stop, she contends this practice implicitly alienates minority pupils rather than celebrating their backgrounds. The author suggests that these well-meaning gestures fail to recognize that most children involved were born in Britain and identify primarily with their current home.

Birbalsingh Advocates Multicultural Patriotism

Multicultural patriotism serves as the only viable mechanism to create a genuine sense of unity among Britain's increasingly diverse population. Birbalsingh posits that focusing on shared national identity is essential for preventing the societal fragmentation that currently threatens the country. This approach requires students to develop a shared appreciation for the history, traditions, and values of the country they inhabit. It prioritizes what binds citizens together over what separates them into distinct ethnic groups.

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Multiculturalism Fosters Division and Victimhood

The current educational model promotes a damaging sense of victimhood in minority pupils while instilling colonial guilt in others. Students often group themselves by ethnicity, such as Bengali, Pakistani, or Black African children sitting separately based on religious or national origins. This segregation reinforces a shared belief in marginalization and the idea that racist Britain hurts all ethnic people equally. Birbalsingh believes this dynamic creates a tinderbox ready to explode into civil violence if left unaddressed.

Michaela Community School Uses Union Jack

At Michaela Community school in Wembley, north-west London, educators fly the Union Jack and require students to sing the National Anthem. Birbalsingh asserts that this institution is recognized as one of the finest state schools in Britain despite facing criticism from progressive middle-class individuals. She clarifies that displaying the national flag is not colonial but rather a celebration of the shared British identity that unites all students. The school rejects the notion that celebrating national symbols is inherently racist or exclusionary.

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Curriculum Emphasizes White Supremacy Narrative

Modern educational materials often depict history through a lens of oppressive white men and heroic non-white victims. English and history classes frequently analyze texts through the frameworks of patriarchy, racism, and classism. This curriculum design assumes that people are primarily defined by the color of their skin and their perceived privilege. It ignores the contributions of British culture and instead portrays the nation as part of a system of white supremacy.

British National Pride Declines Sharply

Survey data indicates a steep decline in British national pride over the last decade. In 2011, three-quarters of respondents reported being proud to be British citizens. Today, fewer than half express pride in their citizenship, and only thirteen percent feel proud of Britain's place in the world. This statistical shift reflects a growing discomfort with national identity that Birbalsingh links directly to current educational policies. The data suggests that the current approach to teaching diversity is failing to foster social cohesion.