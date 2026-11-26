The Princess of Wales supported creativity at the Hugo Burge Foundation in Scotland while two men face court for alleged theft at her home, Anmer Hall.

The Princess of Wales traveled to the Scottish Borders to engage with artists and celebrate creative wellbeing at The Hugo Burge Foundation. This charitable visit provided a public appearance for Kate following recent news regarding a burglary at her private residence, Anmer Hall. The foundation, located in Berwickshire, was established by the late Hugo Burge to promote craftsmanship and cultural heritage across the United Kingdom.

Foundation Support and Creative Residencies

The Hugo Burge Foundation operates under the belief that creative expression is a fundamental human need rather than a luxury. Lucy Brown, the chief executive of the foundation, welcomed the Princess and explained how the organization supports local makers and widens access to the arts. The foundation was officially launched in January 2022 to honor Hugo Burge's decade-long dedication to building a cultural hub on the Marchmont Estate.

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During her visit, the Princess participated in a charcoal drawing class led by artist Siobhan McLaughlin. She also met with silversmiths involved in the Springboard Silversmithing residency programme. This specific initiative supports artisans working on crafts listed on the heritage crafts red list of endangered crafts. The residency provides fully funded opportunities for artists to develop their skills and connect with the community.

Healing Through Art and Personal Health Journey

The visit highlighted the role of creativity in mental and physical wellbeing. The Princess spent time discussing the healing power of art with participants in the foundation's residency programme. This engagement aligns with her recent public discussions about health and mortality. She is set to appear in a new documentary titled Heal, which explores how individuals navigate serious illness and personal challenges.

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In the upcoming film, the Princess reflects on being diagnosed with cancer after major abdominal surgery in 2024. She underwent chemotherapy at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, and announced she had achieved remission at the start of 2025. The documentary trailer also shows her completing the Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours.

Legal Proceedings at Norwich Magistrates Court

While the Princess attended the charity event, legal proceedings were underway regarding a break-in at her country home. A court heard that two Albanian nationals, Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci, allegedly scaled a drainpipe to enter Anmer Hall. The incident occurred on Monday evening at the 10-bedroom retreat, which was gifted to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court with the assistance of an Albanian interpreter. Police reported that the men made off with six pairs of cufflinks and a clock. One of the stolen items was identified as the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks. Both men are charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

Police Statements and Victim Context

Norfolk Police confirmed the details of the intrusion at Anmer Hall. The court heard that Doku is listed as being of Courtfield Gardens, London, though he is reportedly homeless. Ndoci is recorded as having no fixed address. The alleged theft has drawn significant media attention due to the historical value of the stolen items and the high-profile nature of the residence.

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The Princess's appearance in the Scottish Borders serves to underscore her continued commitment to public service and charitable causes. The Hugo Burge Foundation remains dedicated to its mission of supporting artists and preserving traditional crafts. The documentary Heal is scheduled to premiere on the BBC in the UK on Sunday, offering viewers a deeper look into the Princess's recent health experiences and her perspective on life.