Kate's New Close Companion: Harriet Sperling

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling marks the official arrival of a new close companion for the Princess of Wales. Harriet shares similar backgrounds, age, and interests with Kate, and her fashion choices have earned praise from the Royal Family.

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling marks not only the start of their married life but also the official arrival of a new close companion for the Princess of Wales.

Harriet, an NHS nurse and fiancée of Princess Anne's son, shares similar backgrounds, age, and interests with Kate. Both women hail from upper-middle-class families in neighbouring Berkshire and Gloucestershire, and they're also of a similar age, with Harriet being one year older at 45. Their shared passion for fashion is evident in their wardrobe choices, which feature brands like Beulah, ME+EM, and Self Portrait.

Harriet has already gained the 'Kate effect' after showcasing her style in a romantic fuchsia dress from the ethical brand Dilli Grey. The brand experienced a surge in demand for the dress following Harriet's appearance, prompting them to release an updated version. Both women are also passionate about childhood development, with Kate being an avid supporter of early years work and Harriet being a trained paediatric nurse specialist.

Harriet's experience as a key member of a team that helped save the life of a critically ill baby, Phineas, in 2010, further cements her like-minded nature. The upcoming wedding will mark a new chapter for Peter following the breakdown of his marriage to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly. The couple officially announced their engagement in August last year, and their wedding will be attended by multiple senior royals.

Harriet's open-armed acceptance into the Royal Family ahead of her engagement last August appears similar to that of Kate's experience. She was seen laughing with King Charles and chatting with Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last year and was given the ultimate seal of approval as she arrived at the racecourse in Berkshire in the official carriage procession with senior royals.

Harriet's fashion choices have earned praise from the Royal Family, and her wedding dress next weekend will no doubt be an even bigger hit. She has already demonstrated her sense of style by wearing pieces from four of her favourite brands for her first royal Easter service. Harriet's recent essay in Woman Alive detailing her experiences as a single mother and her unwavering Christian faith has also showcased her writing skills.

Her unique relationship with her daughter has deepened her faith, teaching her to trust in God's plan and find strength in his love. Writing is a skill Kate also possesses, having penned a moving essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The article, written in collaboration with Harvard Professor Robert Waldinger, discussed the potential harms, or 'epidemic of disconnection', of smartphones and social media.

Harriet's open-armed acceptance into the Royal Family ahead of her engagement last August appears similar to that of Kate's experience, and her wedding will mark a new chapter for Peter following the breakdown of his marriage to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly





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